ETHKyiv 2025 was held as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week

By: Incrypted
2025/06/18 18:22
Moonveil
MORE$0.02337-3.30%
Particl
PART$0.2781+1.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0276-8.60%
  • ETHKyiv 2025 hackathon was held as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week.
  • 100 developers competed for a $40,000 prize pool for over 36 hours.
  • Charity and Web3 art became important components of the event.

From 13 to 15 June 2025, Kyiv hosted ETHKyiv 2025 as part of the Ukrainian Blockchain Week organized by the Incrypted team. This hackathon has become an event of a new format: a synthesis of technology, art, and civic responsibility. This is stated in a press release shared by the project representatives with Incrypted.

More than 100 developers took part, and support was provided by key figures in the global Ethereum community, including Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Co-Founder.

Photos of ETHKyiv 2025 participants.

The prize pool was $40,000, and the competition lasted over 36 hours. The venue was Creative State of Arsenal.

The event team emphasised the symbolism of the performances, which began with a minute of silence in honour of the fallen defenders. After that, a violinist and soldier with the call sign Moisei, known for his performances in liberated Ukrainian cities, started playing. This gesture, according to the event team, was a reminder that technology has a human face.

In addition, the audience heard an online speech by Vitalik Buterin, who later announced the winners of the hackathon together with Rostyslav Bortman, the Founder of Ethereum Ukraine.

Buterin also signed a charity art poster from Lviv-based Vidro studio, which was part of a raffle to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Live presentations in Kyiv by Tomasz Stańczak, Co-Executive Director at the Ethereum Foundation, and Leona Hioki, Co-Founder of INTMAX, who took the stage in an embroidered shirt, underlined the global support for Ukraine in the field of decentralised technologies.

The event organizers noted that ETHKyiv has also become a platform for practical knowledge: Artem Rudyi (Rudyi 114) conducted a tactical medicine training, adapting combat aid protocols for civilians.

Artem Rudyi conducts tactical medicine training for participants of ETHKyiv 2025.

According to the press release, among more than two dozen projects, the following stood out for their innovation:

  • MapMapMap — an interactive charity map with cryptodonates and creative pixels;
  • Normie Wallet — an intuitive Web3 wallet without seed phrases;
  • Improver-H — anonymous tips and blockchain bonuses instead of classic loyalty programmes;
  • Paper Protocol — a smart contract for an ETH holding company with NFT motivation.

The organizers summed up: “ETHKyiv 2025 is more than a competition. It is a cultural gesture in times of war, demonstrating how technology is becoming a tool for support, creativity, and change.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.11111-4.46%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02796+9.99%
Threshold
T$0.01273-4.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

The company accepted Bitcoin and SolvBTC from investors in a private share deal, adding crypto assets to its corporate treasury. Zeta Network Group said on Wednesday that it raised about $230.8 million through a private share sale, with investors paying in Bitcoin (BTC) or SolvBTC — a wrapped Bitcoin-backed token issued by Solv Protocol.Under the deal, investors will receive newly issued Class A ordinary shares and warrants allowing them to buy additional shares later at $2.55 each. Each share and warrant pair was sold at a combined price of $1.70.According to Zeta, the arrangement will strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-based assets as part of a broader treasury strategy. “By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we’re enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin’s scarcity with sustainable yield,” said Patrick Ngan, Zeta Network’s chief investment officer.Read more
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1183-5.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,784.19-1.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009148+0.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:13
Share
Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

Institutional moves and positive Funding Rates signal renewed confidence in Solana’s market outlook.
Solana
SOL$194.28-4.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

USD/JPY retreats as Greenback weakens on trade tensions, Fed easing bets and US fiscal gridlock

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks