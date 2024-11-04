Ethereum Foundation researcher resigns as EigenLayer advisor, apologizes to the community and reiterates commitment to neutrality

By: PANews
2024/11/04 14:25
MAY
MAY$0.03167+4.76%

By Sam Kessler , CoinDesk

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Dankrad Feist and Justin Drake have resigned from their advisory roles at EigenLayer, months after a controversy erupted in the Ethereum community over a potential conflict of interest.

As one of the hottest emerging projects in the crypto space, EigenLayer provides a platform for crypto applications by “borrowing” the security of Ethereum through a new concept called “restaking.”

Ethereum is the largest smart contract blockchain and the second-largest blockchain after Bitcoin. The nonprofit Ethereum Foundation (EF) manages the development of Ethereum, and Drake and Feist are among its most prominent researchers.

This spring, Drake and Feist publicly confirmed that they both held advisory roles at EigenLayer. They were responsible for helping EigenLayer guide upcoming projects and its roadmap. In return, Drake and Feist received a large number of EIGEN tokens.

The controversy surrounding these “returns” reveals deep divisions within the crypto industry over conflict of interest norms, within the Ethereum community, and among some of its most prominent figures.

On Saturday, both researchers revealed that they had given up their advisory roles at EigenLayer.

Feist said on the X platform: "I have decided to resign from the Eigenlayer advisory position. While I believe this position was negotiated in good faith with the goal of ensuring that Eigenlayer and Ethereum are aligned, I understand that people view this relationship differently and that for many, the resulting conflict of interest is difficult to reconcile with my role as an Ethereum researcher. I hope that Eigenlayer will continue to complement Ethereum well in multiple ways. But there is still a lot of important work to be done on Ethereum, and I will focus all my energy on completing it. This will enable me to implement Danksharding and other important projects more effectively."

Additionally, Drake clarified that his advisory position was terminated before any of his EIGEN tokens were vested, and stated in the X post that he would focus on L1 research and coordination.

“In September, I resigned from my advisory position at EigenFoundation. I would like to apologize to the Ethereum community and EF colleagues for the drama I caused. In hindsight, this was a poor decision on my part.”

The Ethereum Foundation regularly provides grants to projects building on the Ethereum ecosystem and holds a significant position in the overall development of the network.

Some community members have raised concerns that EigenLayer’s payments to foundation researchers amount to an attempt to influence the broader ethereum network’s development roadmap.

In addition to resigning from his advisory role at EigenLayer, Drake has pledged not to make investments or take on advisory roles in the future.

“I will be declining all future advisory positions, angel investments and security committees. This is a personal decision that goes beyond the recent EF-wide conflict of interest policy, not because I have been asked to do so, but because I want to demonstrate my commitment to neutrality.”

Related reading: EigenLayer trust crisis review: investor pledge rewards, lock-up tricks, token distribution issues are on the table

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to The Block, digital advertising technology company Thumzup Media (ticker: TZUP) announced on Wednesday that it will explore integrating Dogecoin (Dogecoin) as an alternative payment mechanism for users of its Thumzup app. The company's platform allows users to earn cash rewards by sharing authentic content about advertisers' products. The company claims that introducing Dogecoin as a reward option will enable Thumzup to bypass traditional banking channels, reduce transaction costs, and enable near-instant settlement of small cross-border payments. Any rollout of this Dogecoin service will be phased in and dependent on successful technical validation, regulatory guidance, and the results of pilot testing. As of September 30, Thumzup held approximately 19 Bitcoin and 7.5 million Dogecoins in its reserves. Thumzup's board of directors previously authorized the company to "strategically expand" its reserve strategy to include mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Solana, Ripple, Ethereum, and USDC, in addition to Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009176-10.29%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02004+5.14%
RWAX
APP$0.001334+7.49%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 09:02
Share
Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to The Block, Ethereum finance company ETHZilla Corporation (ticker symbol ETHZ) announced a 1:10 reverse stock split, reducing the number of outstanding shares, expected to take effect on October 20th. The move is intended to push ETHZ's Nasdaq-listed share price above $10 to attract large mutual funds with "minimum share price thresholds." That day, ETHZ's share price fell over 7%, trading at approximately $1.77. In a Wednesday announcement, the company stated that the split is part of expanding institutional investor participation, providing investors and large financial institutions with access to collateral and margin availability at a share price above $10, independent of exchange listing requirements. The split was approved by a special shareholders meeting on July 24. The company, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., changed its name to ETHZilla in August after receiving backing from Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009176-10.29%
1
1$0.014242+69.20%
Boost
BOOST$0.0834-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 09:06
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Ethereum (ETH) is facing a downward momentum with a decline in its value. But the token is also showing potential for a strong trend reversal. Its price has decreased 3.93% over the last 24 hours and 14.65% over the last week. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $4004, supported by a market […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,014.65-2.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00886-3.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/16 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Zeta Network Secures $230M in Bitcoin-Backed Private Investment Sale

Coinbase Launches "Blue Carpet Project" to Simplify and Strengthen Support for Asset Issuers