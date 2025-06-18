Crypto ATMs banned in Washington’s Spokane city as scam losses mount

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 16:04
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7947-3.16%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0276-8.60%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000196--%
Comedian
BAN$0.0556-7.27%

Crypto ATM operators in Washington’s Spokane City have been ordered to remove their kiosks within 60 days following a citywide ban.

The decision was enacted following a unanimous vote during the Spokane City Council’s legislative session on June 17, making it the first city in Washington to formally ban virtual currency kiosks in response to a rise in scams targeting residents.

The ordinance, titled “Virtual Currency Kiosk Prohibition for a Safer Spokane,” was introduced by Council Member Paul Dillon in collaboration with Council President Betsy Wilkerson.

Officials said the measure was introduced to curb fraudulent losses tied to crypto kiosks, which have been frequently used in scams targeting vulnerable residents in low-income areas and retail locations.

“This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward,” Council Member Dillion said.

Under the new rules, operators have 60 days to remove existing kiosks or face civil infractions, including potential revocation of their business licenses. The Spokane Police Department will monitor compliance and report on the impact of the ban on scam-related crime rates.

As of June 18, Spokane had over 40 cryptocurrency kiosks, according to data from crypto ATM tracker Coin ATM Radar.

Detective Tim Schwering of the Spokane Police Department, who has worked closely with victims of such frauds and supports the measure, said funds sent through these kiosks typically “end up in places like China, North Korea, Russia.”

Scammers were often found impersonating law enforcement or tax officials to pressure victims into converting cash into cryptocurrency, claiming it would help “protect their money” or prevent arrest. By the time the transaction is complete, “it’s already too late,” Schwering added.

Spokane’s ban on crypto ATMs follows a broader trend across the U.S., where concerns over fraud and consumer exploitation have prompted both local and state governments to tighten oversight of virtual currency kiosks.

According to an FBI report, nearly 11,000 complaints related to crypto ATM scams were filed in the United States in 2024, with reported losses exceeding $246 million. Most of the victims were found to be over the age of 60.

In response, several states have introduced their own measures. For instance, North Dakota lawmakers are reviewing House Bill 1447, which would impose a $2,000 daily transaction cap, require fraud warnings at machines, and mandate that operators use blockchain analytics to detect suspicious activity. The bill also includes licensing and quarterly reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, in March, Nebraska enacted the Controllable Electronic Record Fraud Prevention Act, which requires crypto ATM operators to be licensed, caps fees at 18%, and enforces daily transaction limits of $2,000 for new users. It also mandates full refunds for new customers who have been defrauded if a report is filed within 90 days following the incident.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.11111-4.46%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02796+9.99%
Threshold
T$0.01273-4.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

The company accepted Bitcoin and SolvBTC from investors in a private share deal, adding crypto assets to its corporate treasury. Zeta Network Group said on Wednesday that it raised about $230.8 million through a private share sale, with investors paying in Bitcoin (BTC) or SolvBTC — a wrapped Bitcoin-backed token issued by Solv Protocol.Under the deal, investors will receive newly issued Class A ordinary shares and warrants allowing them to buy additional shares later at $2.55 each. Each share and warrant pair was sold at a combined price of $1.70.According to Zeta, the arrangement will strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-based assets as part of a broader treasury strategy. “By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we’re enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin’s scarcity with sustainable yield,” said Patrick Ngan, Zeta Network’s chief investment officer.Read more
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1183-5.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,784.19-1.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009148+0.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:13
Share
Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

Institutional moves and positive Funding Rates signal renewed confidence in Solana’s market outlook.
Solana
SOL$194.28-4.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

USD/JPY retreats as Greenback weakens on trade tensions, Fed easing bets and US fiscal gridlock

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks