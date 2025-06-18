Archetyp Market Shut Down in Europol Raid, But TRM Labs Questions Long-Term Impact

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/18 14:50
SIX
SIX$0.01721-0.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.06757-2.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02351-2.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12725-4.07%
Monero
XMR$317.18+1.58%

Europol has dismantled one of the dark web’s longest-running marketplaces, Archetyp Market, following coordinated raids across six countries.

Key Takeaways:

  • Europol has shut down Archetyp Market, one of the dark web’s largest drug marketplaces.
  • The takedown included arrests across Europe and the seizure of core infrastructure in the Netherlands.
  • Experts warn the disruption may be short-lived, as operators shift to decentralized, peer-to-peer platforms.

While the operation marks a major law enforcement milestone, blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs warns that such shutdowns may offer only temporary disruption.

In a statement released Monday, Europol confirmed it had seized the platform’s core infrastructure, located in the Netherlands.

Archetyp Market Admin Arrested in Spain, Key Vendors Caught in Germany and Sweden

Authorities arrested the marketplace’s alleged German administrator in Spain, along with a moderator and six of its top vendors in Germany and Sweden.

Archetyp Market, which had operated for five years, was known for its reliance on the privacy coin Monero (XMR), a cryptocurrency favored in illicit transactions due to its obfuscation features.

Europol said the platform had over 600,000 users, more than 17,000 product listings, and a transaction volume exceeding €250 million (roughly $287 million), largely driven by drug sales including cocaine, MDMA, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The agency described the takedown as the culmination of years of investigative work, involving crypto-tracing and financial surveillance.

However, TRM Labs, in a report released the same day, noted that the broader ecosystem remains agile.

“Despite continued enforcement, dark web operators are shifting toward peer-to-peer channels like Telegram and Signal,” TRM Labs wrote.

These decentralized models not only reduce reliance on central marketplaces but also lower fees and accelerate transactions—making them harder to disrupt.

The firm cited the Hydra takedown in 2022 as a recent example of the space’s adaptability.

A new Russian market quickly emerged, showing that while rebrands and exit scams remain common, full-scale rebuilds are not off the table.

Archetyp’s prominence placed it alongside former darknet giants like Silk Road and Dream Market.

Its openness to listing fentanyl and other synthetic opioids added to its notoriety. Yet its fall, like others before it, may not be the end of the road for the operators behind it.

Archetyp Market Admin Arrested in Spain, Key Vendors Caught in Germany and Sweden

TRM Labs acknowledged the significance of Europol’s action but emphasized the limitations of such victories.

Operators are increasingly turning to pseudonymous domain registrations, fast rebranding, and high-risk crypto exchanges to obscure their tracks.

“The Archetyp takedown is a clear win,” TRM Labs concluded.

“But staying ahead of the next generation of darknet threats will require ongoing cross-border coordination, technical advancement, and real-time blockchain monitoring.”

In June, the US law enforcement seized crypto linked to BidenCash, the infamous dark web marketplace, accused of selling over 15 million stolen credit cards and personal data.

The international operation took down around 145 darknet and traditional internet domains associated with the marketplace.

Additionally, the DOJ recently seized over $24 million in cryptocurrency from a Russian national accused of developing and operating the Qakbot malware.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.11111-4.46%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02796+9.99%
Threshold
T$0.01273-4.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

The company accepted Bitcoin and SolvBTC from investors in a private share deal, adding crypto assets to its corporate treasury. Zeta Network Group said on Wednesday that it raised about $230.8 million through a private share sale, with investors paying in Bitcoin (BTC) or SolvBTC — a wrapped Bitcoin-backed token issued by Solv Protocol.Under the deal, investors will receive newly issued Class A ordinary shares and warrants allowing them to buy additional shares later at $2.55 each. Each share and warrant pair was sold at a combined price of $1.70.According to Zeta, the arrangement will strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-based assets as part of a broader treasury strategy. “By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we’re enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin’s scarcity with sustainable yield,” said Patrick Ngan, Zeta Network’s chief investment officer.Read more
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1183-5.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,784.19-1.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009148+0.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:13
Share
Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

Institutional moves and positive Funding Rates signal renewed confidence in Solana’s market outlook.
Solana
SOL$194.28-4.14%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!

USD/JPY retreats as Greenback weakens on trade tensions, Fed easing bets and US fiscal gridlock

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks