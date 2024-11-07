Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.7)

By: PANews
2024/11/07 10:53
PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/7 Update:
Bull market is about to start? $BULL $DREAM $ATH A new cycle is starting. After returning to the throne, Trump and Musk concepts continue to dominate the list, and the past promises spread on the chain $SBR

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.7)

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
