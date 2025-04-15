Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

By: PANews
2025/04/15 16:35
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002341-7.28%
L1
L1$0.007999-0.16%

Author: Atoms Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Selected 8 latest testnet projects, they have:

  • Potential/Confirmed Airdrops
  • Zero-cost interaction

Let's look at the full list of projects:

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

1.Huddle01

  • Huddle01 is a needs-first DePIN project dedicated to accelerating digital connectivity in cyberspace.
  • Financing: Invested by Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov and others, totaling US$7 million.

Interaction Guide

  • Join the official Discord channel
  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Click "Claim Faucet ETH" to claim the test tokens
  • After completing the first transaction, you will receive the "Landing NFT"

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

2. Recall

  • Recall is a decentralized platform for testing, validating, and upgrading AI agents, enabling machine-verifiable decision-making.
  • Funding: $30 million raised from Multicoin Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and others.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get test tokens
  • Purchase points on the official website
  • After connecting your wallet, click “Create Bucke”
  • Insert JSON with metadata (use ChatGPT for other schemes)

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

3. Irys

  • Irys is a provenance layer that allows users to extend permanent data and accurately trace its origin.
  • Financing: $8.9 million from Framework Ventures, OpenSea Ventures and other institutions.

Interaction Guide

  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Go to the faucet to get test coins
  • Go back to the game room and start playing games. You can get test tokens for each game.

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

4. RISE

  • RISE is Ethereum's second-layer scaling solution, featuring instant transactions, high scalability, and complete decentralization.
  • Financing status: $3.2 million has been raised, with investors including Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal, Aave founder Stani Kulechov and other well-known figures.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Go to the official website and add the network to your wallet
  • Go to the website to exchange tokens and add liquidity pools
  • In addition, there are other ecological protocols that can be used for lending and minting NFTs, which readers need to explore on their own.

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

5. Somnia

  • Somnia Network is a Layer 1 blockchain with a particular focus on enhancing the Metaverse and Web3 experience.

Interaction Guide

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

  • Enter the website and connect your wallet
  • Click and complete the "Netherak Demons" quest:
  • Follow Netherak Demons account on X platform
  • Retweet the official announcement of Netherak Demons
  • Join the Netherak Demons Discord server
  • Once completed go back and click on the "Somnia Yapstorm" quest
  • Publish Somnia related content to share the weekly prize pool of 5000USDC + 100000 Somnia points

6. Seismic

  • Seismic gives developers access to novel token onboarding models, consumer payment flows, a real-world asset RWA marketplace, and more
  • Financing: $7 million raised, with investors including a16z, Polychain Capital and others.

Interaction Guide

  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Enter the official website and connect your wallet
  • Select “Seismic Network” and click “Deploy”
  • Join the Discord group, active people can get status

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

7. Seal

  • Seal is a decentralized key management (DSM) service built based on the access control policies defined and verified by Sui.

Interaction Guide

  • Installing the wallet
  • Go to the faucet to get the test coins
  • Go to the Seal website and connect your wallet
  • Click “Try It” and sign the transaction
  • Select "staketab" to download the file
  • Return to the website and select Subscription Example
  • Fill in all fields and create the service

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

8. MultipliFi

  • MultipliFi is a multi-chain yield protocol that aims to solve two major industry pain points: the limited variety of cryptocurrencies that support interest-bearing, and the widespread problem of low yields.

Interaction Guide

  • The Multipli mainnet testing phase is invitation-only
  • The minimum account balance requirement is $1,000 (total amount of Ethereum, Arbitrum, BSC, Base, Matic, Optimism multi-chain assets)
  • Support Join the waiting list to get the qualification to participate
  • Visit the official website to submit your email address and receive notification when a spot opens up

Zero-cost interaction: 8 selected latest potential airdrop projects

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
Nowchain
NOW$0.00475+15.01%
Farcana
FAR$0.000591+0.85%
4
4$0.17504-21.65%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
Share
Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8755-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011993-24.76%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00783-0.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.04393-3.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06813-2.22%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009282-9.14%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points