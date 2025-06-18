Pump.fun’s quiet return to X offers no clarity, just crypto’s latest cautionary tale

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 04:20
FUNToken
FUN$0.005088-8.73%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02354-2.36%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00383-6.47%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0276-8.60%
PrompTale AI
TALE$0.002999-6.71%

Pump.fun’s reappearance on X is dramatic: sudden suspension, rampant theories, then a quiet return in less than 24 hours. No answers, just a more paranoid market left picking up the pieces.

On June 16, without warning or explanation, the official X account for Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, was abruptly taken offline. Shortly after, the personal handle of co-founder Alon Cohen (@a1lon9) also vanished.

The unexpected purge didn’t stop there. Several other accounts tied to high-profile token platforms, including GMGN, Bloom Trading, and ElizaOS, were swept up in what appeared to many as a coordinated crackdown, raising more questions than answers.

Was this X enforcing new policies? A shadowban by overzealous moderators? Or, more ominously, the first sign of regulatory pressure on Solana’s hyperactive memecoin ecosystem?

Then, just as suddenly, the accounts were restored. X offered no justification for either decision, leaving traders to wonder whether the episode was a glitch, a warning, or pure bureaucratic randomness.

Keen users quickly noted Pump.fun’s unceremonious comeback on X and raised concerns about what might be happening behind the scenes.

A billion-dollar memecoin moment under fire

The social media blackout came just as Pump.fun was gearing up for a massive token offering, rumored to target a valuation near $1 billion. The reported plan drew both attention and backlash, as Pump.fun’s meteoric rise in 2024–25 made it a poster child for rapid-fire memecoin activity.

Founded in January 2024 by Alon Cohen and his team, the platform has hosted more than six million token launches and generated over $350 million in annual revenue.

But this growth hasn’t come without scrutiny. In November, Pump.fun was forced to disable its livestream feature after users exploited it to broadcast everything from violent threats to explicit content.

That incident exposed the darker side of memecoin culture and how quickly unregulated platforms can spiral into chaos. Now, with its rumored $1 billion token sale drawing mainstream attention, regulators appear to be taking notice.

While no agency has publicly claimed responsibility for the X suspensions, the U.S. SEC has been increasingly vocal about cracking down on what it sees as unregistered securities offerings, a category that could easily include memecoin launchpads.

What makes this episode particularly troubling for crypto is how it exposes the industry’s dependence on platforms it doesn’t control. Pump.fun’s website continued operating during the suspension, but how long can any platform thrive when its primary marketing channel can vanish overnight?

The takeaway is in black and white. In the crypto industry’s ongoing battle between innovation and regulation, social media platforms have become the new battleground. And as Pump.fun’s rollercoaster week shows, the rules of engagement are being written in real time, with billions of dollars hanging in the balance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.006957-2.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013113-17.48%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
Share
Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.093343-8.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009178+2.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013113-17.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

The company accepted Bitcoin and SolvBTC from investors in a private share deal, adding crypto assets to its corporate treasury. Zeta Network Group said on Wednesday that it raised about $230.8 million through a private share sale, with investors paying in Bitcoin (BTC) or SolvBTC — a wrapped Bitcoin-backed token issued by Solv Protocol.Under the deal, investors will receive newly issued Class A ordinary shares and warrants allowing them to buy additional shares later at $2.55 each. Each share and warrant pair was sold at a combined price of $1.70.According to Zeta, the arrangement will strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-based assets as part of a broader treasury strategy. “By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we’re enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin’s scarcity with sustainable yield,” said Patrick Ngan, Zeta Network’s chief investment officer.Read more
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1179-5.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,699.48-2.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009178+2.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:13
Share

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!