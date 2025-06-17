Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 4,052 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 11,243 ETH

By: PANews
2025/06/17 22:30
Bitcoin
BTC$110,706.14-2.11%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0276-8.60%
Ethereum
ETH$3,983.8-3.44%
LayerNet
NET$0.00003762-24.54%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,052 BTC (worth $427.48 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 2,454 BTC (worth $258.84 million), and its current holdings reached 674,248 BTC (worth $71.13 billion).

During the same period, the nine Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 11,243 ETH (worth US$28.79 million); among them, iShares (BlackRock) had a single-day inflow of 6,053 ETH (worth US$15.5 million), and its current holdings reach 1,657,200 ETH (worth US$424 million).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.006957-2.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013113-17.48%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
Share
Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.093343-8.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009178+2.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013113-17.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

The company accepted Bitcoin and SolvBTC from investors in a private share deal, adding crypto assets to its corporate treasury. Zeta Network Group said on Wednesday that it raised about $230.8 million through a private share sale, with investors paying in Bitcoin (BTC) or SolvBTC — a wrapped Bitcoin-backed token issued by Solv Protocol.Under the deal, investors will receive newly issued Class A ordinary shares and warrants allowing them to buy additional shares later at $2.55 each. Each share and warrant pair was sold at a combined price of $1.70.According to Zeta, the arrangement will strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-based assets as part of a broader treasury strategy. “By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we’re enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin’s scarcity with sustainable yield,” said Patrick Ngan, Zeta Network’s chief investment officer.Read more
ZetaChain
ZETA$0.1179-5.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,699.48-2.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009178+2.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 06:13
Share

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network raises $230M in Bitcoin-backed private sale

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

Solana eyes KEY resistance amid $192M SOL whale transfer!