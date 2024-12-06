Pudgy Penguins to launch token PENGU, NFT floor price close to new high

By: PANews
2024/12/06 12:38
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008959-2.02%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.023472-5.45%
Ethereum
ETH$4,023.32-2.71%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004177-0.26%

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Ethereum NFT project Pudgy Penguins announced today that it will launch the token PENGU on the Solana chain in 2024, with a total supply of 88,888,888,888. Although the PENGU token is based on Solana, Pudgy Penguins' parent company Igloo said that PENGU will adopt a multi-chain deployment strategy and will be launched on Ethereum and Abstract Chain in the future.

PENGU token distribution focuses on community building and ecological development. The token distribution details are as follows:

  • Pudgy Penguins community accounts for 25.9%
  • Other communities accounted for 24.12%
  • The team holds 17.8% (1-year lock-up period, 3-year linear vesting)
  • Partners account for 11.48% (1-year lock-up period, 3-year linear vesting)
  • Liquidity support accounts for 12.35%
  • Promotion and public offering each account for 4%
  • FTT holders account for 0.35%

Pudgy Penguins to launch token PENGU, NFT floor price close to new high

The official team said that in the past three years, Pudgy Penguins has become a representative of cryptocurrency, accumulated millions of fans worldwide, and its content has been viewed more than 50 billion times. By issuing PENGU tokens, more fans will have the opportunity to participate in the project ecosystem.

Perhaps affected by this news, NFT Price Floor data shows that Pudgy Penguins' floor price rose by 19.87% in 24 hours to 17.98 ETH, with a current market value of approximately US$617 million; the 24-hour trading volume was 2,433 ETH, an increase of 227.99%. Its floor price is close to the historical high of 20.5 ETH set in February 2024.

Pudgy Penguins was launched in 2021 and consists of 8,888 penguin NFT avatars (PFP), known for its cute, quirky design and inclusive community spirit. Luca Netz acquired the project from the founder in 2022. Under the leadership of Luca Netz, Pudgy Penguins has transformed from a failed project to a well-known crypto-native IP.

Last September, Pudgy Penguins launched its toy line, Pudgy Toys, in 2,000 Walmart stores in the United States. The series has gained widespread mainstream attention, allowing users to claim the unique characteristics of their digital "Forever Pudgy" character in Pudgy World (an online virtual world based on the zkSync Era blockchain) by scanning a QR code. The launch of the toy product not only increased Pudgy Penguins' brand awareness and accumulated a large number of fans on social media, but also demonstrated the potential of NFTs to merge with the traditional retail market. Earlier this year, Pudgy Penguins won the Walmart Business Award, and Pudgy Toys will be available in Walmart stores again in 2025.

Regarding the price of Pudgy Penguins, Luca Netz claimed in July this year that Pudgy Penguins will reach a floor price of 200 ETH in this cycle. However, judging from the current floor price, it is still far from Netz's goal.

However, as the overall crypto market rebounded, the NFT market heated up again. In November, NFT sales reached $562 million, the highest level since May this year. The prices of CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club remained strong, and Pudgy Penguins achieved a 37.7% increase in a week.

With the recovery of the NFT market and the launch of the PENGU token, it will be worth paying attention to whether the floor price of 200 ETH can be achieved in the future.

Related reading: Pudgy Penguins’ involvement in the L2 battle has raised questions: the technology acquirer has been “stagnant” for several months, and the CEO expects NFT to return

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA

Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA

EU regulators push stricter crypto rules beyond MiCA, seeking ESMA oversight, cybersecurity audits, and AMLR bans on privacy tokens. European regulators are now calling louder for stricter crypto rules.  France’s AMF, Austria’s FMA and Italy’s CONSOB are now arguing that the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (also known as MiCA framework) is not enough to manage […] The post Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
EPNS
PUSH$0.02704-1.92%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00781-0.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008978-5.64%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 13:00
Share
Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
Nowchain
NOW$0.00473+14.80%
Farcana
FAR$0.00059+0.85%
4
4$0.17811-18.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
Share
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.04408-4.79%
RealLink
REAL$0.06804-2.03%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009323-7.06%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens