Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $21.3888 million yesterday, and none of the nine funds had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 17 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 16, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $21.3888 million, and all nine ETFs achieved positive inflows. Among them, BlackRock ETHA had a net inflow of $16.0811 million, with a cumulative inflow of $5.252 billion; Fidelity FETH had a net inflow of $5.3077 million, with a cumulative inflow of $1.6 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum ETFs has reached $10.561 billion, accounting for 3.28% of the total market value of ETH.

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token
The company accepted Bitcoin and SolvBTC from investors in a private share deal, adding crypto assets to its corporate treasury. Zeta Network Group said on Wednesday that it raised about $230.8 million through a private share sale, with investors paying in Bitcoin (BTC) or SolvBTC — a wrapped Bitcoin-backed token issued by Solv Protocol.Under the deal, investors will receive newly issued Class A ordinary shares and warrants allowing them to buy additional shares later at $2.55 each. Each share and warrant pair was sold at a combined price of $1.70.According to Zeta, the arrangement will strengthen its balance sheet with Bitcoin-based assets as part of a broader treasury strategy. "By integrating SolvBTC into our treasury, we're enhancing financial resilience with an instrument that combines Bitcoin's scarcity with sustainable yield," said Patrick Ngan, Zeta Network's chief investment officer.
Institutional moves and positive Funding Rates signal renewed confidence in Solana's market outlook.
