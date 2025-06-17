Satirical Luigi Mangione Musical Featuring Sam Bankman-Fried Debuts In San Francisco

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 06:17
A new musical about Luigi Mangione featuring disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried debuted in San Francisco this past weekend, less than one year after the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

SBF, Diddy & Luigi Characters Take Center Stage

Directed by Nora Bradford, “Luigi: The Musical” bills itself as a “part comedy and part social commentary,” and largely follows the “bizarre reality” of Mangione’s life behind bars alongside fellow inmates Sean “Diddy” Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried at Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York.

“The show reimagines these infamous figures as stand-ins for three disillusioned pillars of American life: healthcare, Hollywood, and tech,” the production’s website states.

Despite mixed reviews and claims that it may be “too soon” for a show on such hot-button subject matter, Bradford affirms that her musical “interrogates” violence as opposed to glorifying it.

“Luigi: The Musical uses comedy to bring deeper questions to the surface,” says Bradford. “Why did this case garner the reaction that it did? And what happens when people stop trusting their institutions?”

Where Is Sam Bankman-Fried Now?

Despite Bankman-Fried being listed as an inmate at MDC, federal prison records show that the former “king of crypto” has been housed at Terminal Island FCI in his home state of California since late April.

The crypto con man’s transfer from MDC to the prison that once held notorious prisoners, including cult leader Charles Manson, crime boss Al Capone, and former Theranos COO Ramesh Balwani, came just one month after he gave a high‑profile interview behind bars to media personality Tucker Carlson.

Bankman-Fried was convicted on multiple fraud charges in November 2023 for the dramatic crash of FTX after a month-long trial that saw numerous associates of the former crypto kingpin testify against him.

“He knew it was wrong,” Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said during Bankman-Fried’s sentencing in March 2024. “He knew it was criminal. He regrets making a bad bet against the likelihood of getting caught—he’s not going to admit a thing.”

It is unclear whether Terminal Island FCI will be Bankman-Fried’s final prison as he serves his 25-year sentence behind bars.

Performances of Luigi: The Musical run through July 13.

