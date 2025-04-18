PA Chart | Who is betting on $WLFI? A list of public investors in the Trump family’s crypto project

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

PANews reported on October 16th that according to The Block, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins hopes that innovation in the cryptocurrency industry will flourish as the SEC prioritizes its oversight and explores regulatory paths. At the Washington, D.C. Fintech Week on Wednesday, he reiterated that cryptocurrency and tokenization are the SEC's "top priorities," stating that a solid framework will be established to attract talent returning from the United States while also fostering a sound framework to promote innovation. He even half-jokingly referred to the SEC as the "Securities and Innovation Commission." Atkins also mentioned plans to introduce innovative exemptions, aiming to create "super apps" that would bring together multiple regulators focused on cryptocurrency. He questioned why companies would need to register with multiple agencies if everyone shared the same goal. The government shutdown, now in its second week, has stalled the SEC's work. Earlier this month, Congress failed to reach a funding agreement, leading to unpaid furloughs and significant restrictions on federal agency operations.