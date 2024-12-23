Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

By: PANews
2024/12/23 21:55

Author: @0xChainMind , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

CZ predicted the recent crash as early as 2020. In addition, Fed Chairman Powell also said that the Fed cannot hold Bitcoin, and Trump's government reserve plan was blocked. Today's market conditions may be unclear to many people. What is the "truth" behind the current market decline?

The past two days have been a nightmare for all cryptocurrency investors, with Bitcoin falling by about 15%, bringing down the entire crypto market. Market sentiment quickly shifted from "the bull market has come" to "the bull market is over." But few people know that this may be part of the government's plan to "drive away" all undetermined holders from the market.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market began to see a slight correction after Powell's speech, in which he said the pace of fighting inflation has slowed.

These words mean that they are not planning to lower interest rates. As we all know, low interest rates are the key driver behind the bull market.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

Inflation information was also released, and it was lower than everyone expected. As a result, the probability of a rate hike in March rose to 46.9%. But something seems to be wrong.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

This negative macroeconomic factor seems to be the only reason for the decline.

The Trump campaign has been actively hoarding assets during the decline. In just two days, they bought more than $70 million worth of ETH, WBTC, and other altcoins.

This can't help but raise questions about potential market manipulation.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market was overheated and it was obvious that the government decided to cool it down.

This is good for both the market and the government because it is much easier to hoard Bitcoin when the price is lower.

If you think that the beginning of this article is just to attract readers, you are wrong.

As early as 2020, CZ said in a tweet: Waiting for new headlines: #Bitcoin "plunges" from $101k to $85k.

Now CZ has posted again: “Waiting for new headlines: #Bitcoin hits new all-time high again.”

This tweet clearly shows CZ’s optimism and clear understanding of what is going on.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The only other thought that came to the author’s mind after CZ’s tweet is that the price could also pullback to $85K. That is why it is important to be cautious in trading now and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

However, as the chart below shows the long-short ratio, this price level may be bought up quickly.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

Taking all the information into consideration, it is obvious that this decline was just a regular shock. This is necessary for the market because when everyone is just holding, the market cannot continue to rise, and a new wave of buying is needed.

As mentioned above, it is not recommended to trade blindly at this time. It is an unnecessary risk, especially if you already have a position. The only thing you can consider is to buy Bitcoin cautiously in the $85,000-$87,000 range.

Related reading: As the market falls, how do top traders view the market outlook?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
Nowchain
NOW$0.00469+13.28%
Farcana
FAR$0.000591+0.85%
4
4$0.17619-15.10%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
Share
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.04389-3.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.06785-1.73%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009325-6.45%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Share
US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

PANews reported on October 16th that according to The Block, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins hopes that innovation in the cryptocurrency industry will flourish as the SEC prioritizes its oversight and explores regulatory paths. At the Washington, D.C. Fintech Week on Wednesday, he reiterated that cryptocurrency and tokenization are the SEC's "top priorities," stating that a solid framework will be established to attract talent returning from the United States while also fostering a sound framework to promote innovation. He even half-jokingly referred to the SEC as the "Securities and Innovation Commission." Atkins also mentioned plans to introduce innovative exemptions, aiming to create "super apps" that would bring together multiple regulators focused on cryptocurrency. He questioned why companies would need to register with multiple agencies if everyone shared the same goal. The government shutdown, now in its second week, has stalled the SEC's work. Earlier this month, Congress failed to reach a funding agreement, leading to unpaid furloughs and significant restrictions on federal agency operations.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0201+7.94%
Union
U$0.006958-2.39%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02922+11.69%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:42
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns