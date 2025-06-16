Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/16 04:40
Union
U$0.0004289-2.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.062-3.74%
GET
GET$0.002701--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-8.27%

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the crypto economy edged up 0.92%, cruising at a total valuation of $3.29 trillion. Gold ticked higher by 1.37%, and silver posted a modest 0.17% gain against the U.S. dollar over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, last week’s stock market momentum faded after an Israeli airstrike on Iran prompted a counterattack. At the same time, Israel has called on the U.S. to take action against Iran’s reported nuclear ambitions.

Trump Talks Peace, Blames Biden as Markets Slide, and U.S. Weighs Action

This weekend markets remained on edge, and up until June 12, 2025, U.S. equities had been climbing steadily—until Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear sites, military targets, and high-ranking officials. By Friday, June 13, the mood had shifted sharply, with U.S. stock indexes closing in the red: the Dow Jones fell 1.79%, the Nasdaq dipped 1.3%, the S&P 500 slid 1.13%, and the NYSE Composite lost 1.08%, bringing the recent bull streak to a screeching halt amid rising Middle East tensions.

In a brief exchange reported by ABC’s Rachel Scott this weekend, she asked U.S. President Trump about Israel’s push for American support in dismantling Iran’s alleged nuclear program. “We’re not involved in it,” Trump told the reporter. “It’s possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved,” he added.

On Truth Social, Trump took a victory lap for brokering peace deals during his first term, pointing to efforts in hotspots like India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, and Egypt-Ethiopia. He further voiced optimism that Israel and Iran could strike a deal soon, crediting diplomatic momentum to their sway. Trump also slammed the Biden administration for making “some very stupid decisions” that “hurt the longer term prospects,” but vowed he’d make things right again.

He added:

The trading crowd had reason to smile Sunday, with the crypto market nearly tacking on a full percentage point by day’s end. Bitcoin (BTC) edged up about 0.52%, while ethereum ( ETH) climbed 1.3% by 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. A handful of altcoins followed suit, and among the top ten by market cap, solana ( SOL) led the charge with a 6% boost against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, global crypto trading volume dipped 7.7% compared to Saturday, totaling roughly $78.28 billion by Sunday afternoon. Precious metals also held their ground this week, notching gains of their own. Gold is glimmering with a 1.37% daily gain, up 3.47% on the week and 7.9% over the past month.

Silver’s showing a mild 0.17% lift today, but it’s been on a tear this month, climbing more than 10% since mid-May. As tensions escalate and markets wobble, investors may begin rethinking specific market plays and reallocating capital. Volatility often breeds opportunity, but uncertainty still looms large.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An enduring conflict that spanned decades has finally found resolution, potentially opening new avenues for cooperation. The landmark agreement, reached after prolonged discussions, marks a crucial milestone in the relationship between the parties involved.Continue Reading:An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved
ERA
ERA$0.4107-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:03
Share
Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE fund is on-chain via KAIO and the Sei Network, enabling access to private credit for qualified investors worldwide. One of the world’s largest private markets investment managers is officially on-chain. On Wednesday, October 15, Hamilton Lane launched…
SEI
SEI$0.2157-4.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0115-24.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 04:48
Share
4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

The post 4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least four members of a Young Republicans group chat in which members fantasized about violence against their enemies, celebrated Hitler and repeatedly used racist slurs have resigned from their jobs as others face calls to resign after Politico made the texts public. A video message from President Donald Trump plays at the New York Young Republican Club’s Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on December 15, 2024. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Peter Giunta’s time as chief of staff to Republican New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly “has ended,” Reilly told Politico and Joseph Maligno is no longer employed at the New York Unified Court System, the outlet reported. The job statuses of two other members changed after Politico began making inquiries about the chat before the article published on Tuesday: William Hendrix is “no longer employed” at Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office, and Bobby Walker will not move forward with plans to work on New York congressional candidate Peter Oberacker’s campaign, according to Politico. The four were among the participants in a Telegram chat between January and mid-August among a dozen Republicans campaigning for control of the national Young Republican organization. In the chat, Giunta, then-chair of the New York State Young Republicans, suggested anyone who voted against him becoming chair of the Young Republican National Federation “is going to the gas chamber,” likened watching an NBA game to watching “monkey play ball,” referred to Black people as “the watermelon people,” expressed support for slavery, and wrote “I love Hitler,” Politico reported. Maligno, who previously identified himself as general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, reportedly responded to Giunta’s gas chamber suggestion by writing “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit…
4
4$0.17254-23.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014819-6.65%
Solchat
CHAT$0.1868-4.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:52
Share

Trending News

More

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

LVMH Sparks Luxury Stock Rally