Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.30) By: PANews 2024/12/30 10:40

AI $0.08699 +5.60% MEME $0.001734 -2.03% MEMES $0.00004676 -3.50%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends! 🗓12/30 Update:

AI Agent market value increases, interactions decrease, and Base's overall data performance surpasses Solana

$CLO is a virtual AI nation consisting of 100 AI agents

$DORA AI TRAVEL AGENT Artificial Intelligence Travel Agency Agent

$Freya Artificial Intelligence x Game Narrative ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!