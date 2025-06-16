iPhone moment incoming? Circle CEO says stablecoins are almost there

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/16 01:00

Stablecoins are nearing a breakthrough moment, according to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, who likens their current state to the early days of the iPhone — full of untapped potential waiting on better infrastructure and developer tools.

Allaire described stablecoins as “the highest utility form of money ever created” while suggesting widespread developer adoption remains ahead.

The CEO’s comments respond to the growing recognition of stablecoins’ competitive advantages in financial services.

Industry leaders see major stablecoin potential

Chamath Palihapitiya has characterized stablecoins as “the grand unifying theory of financial services” that could democratize competition across the sector. The Social Capital founder projected that stablecoins alone could return 100-200 basis points to global GDP, potentially worth $1-3 trillion in 2025.

Palihapitiya’s analysis suggests stablecoins will primarily impact rent-seeking financial companies that charge excessive fees while providing minimal value.

Analyst Simon Taylor notes that the proposed GENIUS Act legislation would prevent stablecoin issuers from paying yield directly to holders. However, users could still earn returns by swapping between stablecoins and tokenized money market funds instantly across different providers.

This regulatory structure creates distinct categories where stablecoins function like checking accounts while tokenized money market funds operate as savings alternatives. The ability to move between these instruments 24/7 could change traditional banking relationships.

Current limitations prevent mainstream adoption

Despite enthusiasm from industry leaders, practical challenges continue limiting stablecoin adoption. Current payment services through providers like BVNK charge 2% fees plus $1 network costs for contractor payouts. This makes stablecoins more expensive than traditional alternatives.

Services like Deel offer various stablecoin payout options on Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POL), and Tron (TRX) networks, but fees remain substantially higher than traditional money transfer services like Wise or Revolut that charge minimal fees.

This cost disadvantage currently restricts stablecoin usage to customers without access to traditional financial services or those requiring specific cryptocurrency functionality. The fee gap must close before mass market adoption becomes viable.

However, Revolut is beginning to blur these distinctions by offering USDT deposits and withdrawals.

Allaire’s iPhone analogy suggests that widespread developer adoption requires better tooling, documentation, and infrastructure rather than just technological capability. The original iPhone succeeded because Apple created comprehensive development platforms that made mobile programming accessible.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An enduring conflict that spanned decades has finally found resolution, potentially opening new avenues for cooperation. The landmark agreement, reached after prolonged discussions, marks a crucial milestone in the relationship between the parties involved.Continue Reading:An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved
ERA
ERA$0,4107-%3,56
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:03
Share
Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE fund is on-chain via KAIO and the Sei Network, enabling access to private credit for qualified investors worldwide. One of the world’s largest private markets investment managers is officially on-chain. On Wednesday, October 15, Hamilton Lane launched…
SEI
SEI$0,2157-%4,55
FUND
FUND$0,0139--%
Octavia
VIA$0,0115-%24,34
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 04:48
Share
4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

The post 4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least four members of a Young Republicans group chat in which members fantasized about violence against their enemies, celebrated Hitler and repeatedly used racist slurs have resigned from their jobs as others face calls to resign after Politico made the texts public. A video message from President Donald Trump plays at the New York Young Republican Club’s Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on December 15, 2024. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Peter Giunta’s time as chief of staff to Republican New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly “has ended,” Reilly told Politico and Joseph Maligno is no longer employed at the New York Unified Court System, the outlet reported. The job statuses of two other members changed after Politico began making inquiries about the chat before the article published on Tuesday: William Hendrix is “no longer employed” at Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office, and Bobby Walker will not move forward with plans to work on New York congressional candidate Peter Oberacker’s campaign, according to Politico. The four were among the participants in a Telegram chat between January and mid-August among a dozen Republicans campaigning for control of the national Young Republican organization. In the chat, Giunta, then-chair of the New York State Young Republicans, suggested anyone who voted against him becoming chair of the Young Republican National Federation “is going to the gas chamber,” likened watching an NBA game to watching “monkey play ball,” referred to Black people as “the watermelon people,” expressed support for slavery, and wrote “I love Hitler,” Politico reported. Maligno, who previously identified himself as general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, reportedly responded to Giunta’s gas chamber suggestion by writing “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit…
4
4$0,17254-%23,03
BRC20.COM
COM$0,014819-%6,65
Solchat
CHAT$0,1868-%4,83
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:52
Share

Trending News

More

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

LVMH Sparks Luxury Stock Rally