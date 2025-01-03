A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

By: PANews
2025/01/03 14:09
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07392-3.68%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001727-2.26%

Original: Meme Radar

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The Meme Coin market has experienced unprecedented growth in 2024. Let’s review the most memorable moments of the year.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Market size and growth

According to CoinGecko, meme coins have become the most popular cryptocurrency narrative in 2024, accounting for 31% of market attention.

  • The total market value soared from US$20 billion in 2023 to US$140 billion in 2024, an increase of 600%.
  • The number of meme coins entering the top 100 by market capitalization increased by 5 to 8.
  • The number of meme coins listed on Binance increased by 9, reaching a total of 15.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Blue Chip Meme Coin Development

In 2024, multiple Meme coin projects will reach a market value of 1 billion US dollars and become blue chips, including traditional strong currencies such as BONK, PEPE, DOGE, SHIB, FLOKI, and emerging projects such as BRETT, FARTCOIN, MOG, POPCAT, PENGU, WIF, PNUT, NOT, MEW, GOAT, A16Z, etc.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Solana becomes the most popular Meme coin public chain in 2024. The number of Meme coins with a market value of more than $1 billion on major public chains has increased significantly, showing the diversified development of the Meme coin ecosystem.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Market Data

According to Pumpfun statistics:

  • Total number of tokens issued: 5,099,235
  • Successful breakthrough projects: 69,197
  • Success rate: 1.36%

November was the most active month, during which the Gen Z Quant runaway incident occurred and the new token issuance reached 1.248 million.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Meme Coin Celebrity Influence

In 2024, many KOLs including Ansem , Unipcs (aka 'Bonk Guy') , Murad , Free , Frank , him , m , Tiger , IGGY AZALEA , kook , zac.eth , WF , Crash , Taiki Maeda, etc. had a significant impact on the Meme coin market.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

What did Degens say in 2024? The following quotes are a true record of the daily conversations of cryptocurrency market participants and reflect the current market sentiment.

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

It is worth noting that several celebrity-endorsed Meme coin projects were eventually confirmed to be scams, including projects endorsed by several well-known artists, such as $hawk (Haliey Welch), $wap (Cardi B), $lilpump (Lil Pump), $mami (Mikaela Lafuente), $jenne (Caitlyn Jenner), $Davio (Davido), $jason (Jason Derulo) and $king (Sean Kingston).

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Evolution of market narrative

Several notable Memecoin themes emerged throughout the year, including:

  • Dogecoin Series
  • Cat Coin Series
  • Politically Related Coins
  • Celebrity Coin
  • National Theme Coins
  • Male cultural currency
  • Imitation coins, etc.
  • Tiktok
  • Animal Justice
  • AI

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Common tools

The most commonly used trading tools by Meme community users include GMGN.Ai , BullX , Photon , ApePro , MEVX , Shuriken , Trojan , Sigma , pepe boost , Meta , Banana Gun and SolTradingBot .

A set of data to understand Meme coin in 2024: the ecological changes behind the 600% growth

Looking ahead to 2025, the Meme coin market is expected to remain vibrant. As the ecosystem continues to mature, more innovative projects and investment opportunities are expected to emerge.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
Nowchain
NOW$0.00469+13.28%
Farcana
FAR$0.000591+0.85%
4
4$0.17619-15.10%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
Share
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.04389-3.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.06785-1.73%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009325-6.45%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Share
US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

PANews reported on October 16th that according to The Block, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins hopes that innovation in the cryptocurrency industry will flourish as the SEC prioritizes its oversight and explores regulatory paths. At the Washington, D.C. Fintech Week on Wednesday, he reiterated that cryptocurrency and tokenization are the SEC's "top priorities," stating that a solid framework will be established to attract talent returning from the United States while also fostering a sound framework to promote innovation. He even half-jokingly referred to the SEC as the "Securities and Innovation Commission." Atkins also mentioned plans to introduce innovative exemptions, aiming to create "super apps" that would bring together multiple regulators focused on cryptocurrency. He questioned why companies would need to register with multiple agencies if everyone shared the same goal. The government shutdown, now in its second week, has stalled the SEC's work. Earlier this month, Congress failed to reach a funding agreement, leading to unpaid furloughs and significant restrictions on federal agency operations.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0201+7.94%
Union
U$0.006958-2.39%
DAR Open Network
D$0.02922+11.69%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:42
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns