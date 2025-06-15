Analysis: KOGE may have been hit first because of ZKJ’s contract

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

Topline At least four members of a Young Republicans group chat in which members fantasized about violence against their enemies, celebrated Hitler and repeatedly used racist slurs have resigned from their jobs as others face calls to resign after Politico made the texts public. A video message from President Donald Trump plays at the New York Young Republican Club's Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on December 15, 2024. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Peter Giunta's time as chief of staff to Republican New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly "has ended," Reilly told Politico and Joseph Maligno is no longer employed at the New York Unified Court System, the outlet reported. The job statuses of two other members changed after Politico began making inquiries about the chat before the article published on Tuesday: William Hendrix is "no longer employed" at Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach's office, and Bobby Walker will not move forward with plans to work on New York congressional candidate Peter Oberacker's campaign, according to Politico. The four were among the participants in a Telegram chat between January and mid-August among a dozen Republicans campaigning for control of the national Young Republican organization. In the chat, Giunta, then-chair of the New York State Young Republicans, suggested anyone who voted against him becoming chair of the Young Republican National Federation "is going to the gas chamber," likened watching an NBA game to watching "monkey play ball," referred to Black people as "the watermelon people," expressed support for slavery, and wrote "I love Hitler," Politico reported. Maligno, who previously identified himself as general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, reportedly responded to Giunta's gas chamber suggestion by writing "Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don't fit…