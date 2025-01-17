OSL Trading Time: Multiple US states propose bills to establish BTC reserves, and the market expects BTC to exceed $300,000 by the end of the year

By: PANews
2025/01/17 11:42
Bitcoin
BTC$111,179.6-1.30%

OSL Trading Time: Multiple US states propose bills to establish BTC reserves, and the market expects BTC to exceed $300,000 by the end of the year

1. Market observation

Keywords: XRP, ETF, BTC

JPMorgan analysts predict that Bitcoin's dominance over Ethereum and altcoins will continue until 2025. With a significant increase in institutional investment and increasing mainstream adoption, the market expects that the price of Bitcoin may exceed $300,000 by the end of 2025. Although Bitcoin still dominates the market, Ethereum (ETH) has also shown strong momentum recently. Although the rise has slowed down, the price of ETH still recorded a 4% increase.

At the same time, cryptocurrencies are gaining wider recognition around the world. Texas and Oklahoma have proposed bills to establish Bitcoin reserves, and the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission is also actively considering listing a Bitcoin ETF. In Switzerland, the state-owned bank PostFinance has launched an Ethereum staking service, marking its official entry into the digital asset field.

However, there are some concerns in the market. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis questioned the U.S. Marshals Service's plan to liquidate nearly 70,000 bitcoins (worth billions of dollars). At the same time, Aave token holders also expressed reservations about the DeFi lending protocol's proposal to enter Bitcoin mining.

2. Key data (as of 09:22 HKT on January 17)

  • S&P 500: 5,937.34 (+0.95% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,338.29 (+0.14% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.619% (+4.30 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.96 (+0.72% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $100,060 (+7.14% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $48.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,323.96 (-0.62% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $246 million

3. ETF flows (January 16 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$93.89 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$14.64 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Core inflation rate year-on-year (January 15, 21:30)

  • Actual: 3.2% / Previous: 3.3% / Expected: 3.3%

Year-on-year inflation rate (January 15, 21:30)

  • Actual: 2.9% / Previous: 2.7% / Expected: 2.9%

Retail sales year-on-year (January 16, 21:30)

  • Actual: 0.4% / Previous: 0.8% / Expected: 0.6%

5. Hot News

Digital art platform MakersPlace announces it will cease operations to support a smooth transition for artists and collectors

Multicoin proposes to adjust the SOL inflation mechanism to a market-driven model

Trump plans to make cryptocurrency a national priority

Bloomberg ETF Analyst: Approval of Solana or XRP ETF is just a matter of time

Trump's Treasury Secretary Nominee Bessant: No Reason to Support Central Bank Digital Currency

Coinbase International will launch AIXBT, PNUT and VET perpetual contracts

Market News: Nasdaq has submitted 19b-4 application documents for Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF

Fed Governor Waller: If data performs well, there may be three or four rate cuts this year

Market News: Grayscale Helium Trust Registered in Delaware

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve

Puffer Finance: CARROT will replace off-chain points in Season 2 and can then be converted into PUFFER tokens at an exchange rate

Swiss State-Owned Bank PostFinance Expands Its Crypto Business by Launching Ethereum Staking

Coinbase Reopens Bitcoin Loans for US Users Through DeFi Lending Protocol Morpho

XRP futures open interest hits record $7.7 billion

SOL's market value surpasses BNB and ranks back to fifth

Binance Alpha adds LLM, SEKOIA, and PYTHIA

Financial Times: Several pension funds in the UK and Australia have recently made small allocations to Bitcoin

Ronin launches $10 million ecosystem funding plan

Bithumb will launch AGLD, CBK, HPO Korean Won trading markets

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
Nowchain
NOW$0.00463+10.76%
Farcana
FAR$0.00059+0.68%
4
4$0.17851-15.28%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
Share
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.04425-3.38%
RealLink
REAL$0.06796-1.52%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009265-6.82%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Share
US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

PANews reported on October 16th that according to The Block, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins hopes that innovation in the cryptocurrency industry will flourish as the SEC prioritizes its oversight and explores regulatory paths. At the Washington, D.C. Fintech Week on Wednesday, he reiterated that cryptocurrency and tokenization are the SEC's "top priorities," stating that a solid framework will be established to attract talent returning from the United States while also fostering a sound framework to promote innovation. He even half-jokingly referred to the SEC as the "Securities and Innovation Commission." Atkins also mentioned plans to introduce innovative exemptions, aiming to create "super apps" that would bring together multiple regulators focused on cryptocurrency. He questioned why companies would need to register with multiple agencies if everyone shared the same goal. The government shutdown, now in its second week, has stalled the SEC's work. Earlier this month, Congress failed to reach a funding agreement, leading to unpaid furloughs and significant restrictions on federal agency operations.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01995+5.22%
Union
U$0.007004-1.82%
DAR Open Network
D$0.0293+13.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:42
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

Fed Finally Cuts Interest Rates – Crypto Boom is About to Begin

Investors flock to IOTA miners in pursuit of stable returns