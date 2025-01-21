NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

By: PANews
2025/01/21 16:12
NEAR
NEAR$2.344-4.44%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0859+3.51%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002794+4.21%

Author: Stacy Muur , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

2024 is shaping up to be an excellent year for NEAR Protocol, both from a fundamental and sentiment perspective.

NEAR currently has:

  • Monthly active accounts were 44 million, up from 7 million a year ago
  • Daily transaction volume exceeds 8 million, double that of the beginning of the year (average fee is $0.002)

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

NEAR also has the top four Web3 applications in terms of monthly active users:

  • KAIKAI: 31.7 million monthly active users
  • Here Wallet: 4.2 million monthly active users
  • Sweat Еconomy: 1.6 million monthly active users
  • Playember: 500,000 monthly active users

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

Additionally, $700 million worth of stablecoins flowed into the NEAR ecosystem, a 20x year-over-year increase.

In May, NEAR native stablecoin issuance hit an all-time high of $760 million; at the same time, DeFi TVL increased fivefold from $88 million to $430 million.

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

NEAR Protocol introduced several important upgrades and releases:

Nightshade 2.0: NEAR currently runs 6 active shards, a 50% capacity increase since the beginning of the year, and plans to expand to 8 shards in the first quarter of this year.

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

Accelerator Programs: The Foundation has successfully run three accelerator programs, two of which focus on AI and one on Chain Abstraction. These teams have raised a total of $50.5 million in funding.

NEAR is now fully compatible with MetaMask, Phantom, and other ETH wallets.

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

Chain Signatures are launched on the NEAR mainnet, enabling smart contracts to sign any blockchain transaction. This solidifies NEAR’s position in the Chain Abstraction space.

Intents are launched as a new transaction type on NEAR, allowing the exchange of information, requests, assets, and actions between AI agents, services, and end users.

In May, the NEAR Foundation announced that it would focus on user-owned AI.

In November, NEAR launched NEAR AI, a research center for the public development of 1.4 trillion parameter models. The center features a user-owned AI assistant that can act on the user's behalf in Web2 and Web3 by connecting with other AI agents and services.

(Related reading: Detailed explanation of NEAR AI: Building the most powerful open source AI platform owned by users )

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

The NEAR AI ecosystem currently has more than 50 AI teams specializing in research, infrastructure, data and storage, models, and applications.

“AI is NEAR” momentum is building:

  • Eliza is using NEAR to perform multichain swaps on ai16z
  • NEAR AI and Frax Finance are collaborating to build fully autonomous brokers using NEAR infrastructure
  • Sweat Еconomy is integrating an AI assistant into their wallet UI

In 2025, NEAR may focus on AI, which may earn NEAR Protocol the title of “AI Blockchain”.

Related reading: Interpreting NEAR: Following the hot narrative or becoming a market leader?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
Nowchain
NOW$0.0045+6.63%
Farcana
FAR$0.000589+0.34%
4
4$0.17681-14.84%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
Share
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.0447-2.91%
RealLink
REAL$0.06782-1.28%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009255-7.01%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Share
Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

The post Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump’s trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and other markets. Hooman Kaveh, Mercer’s global chief investment officer, said a rising share of the firm’s 3,900 clients, together overseeing about $17 trillion, are reducing U.S. exposure. The opening weeks in the early phase of Trump’s second term “has been a trigger for genuine diversification,” he noted in an interview this week. “We’re certainly seeing that in client portfolios where flows are toward diversifying markets, geographies, asset classes, currencies.” Market nerves were evident in early April after Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, when both U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell before rebounding. Even so, U.S. shares have trailed many overseas benchmarks in 2025 for dollar-based investors. Kaveh said investors are struggling to price the tariff path because the effects can cut two ways: either squeeze company margins or get passed through to consumers and lift inflation. “If you have a situation where tariffs are going to push prices up, and the weaker dollar potentially can increase inflation, that would cause the Fed much more of a challenge to cut rates,” he added. As mentione in a Bloomberg report, he called the White House’s preference for a weaker dollar “the Achilles heel to the current approach” since it can magnify the inflation impulse from tariffs. Where the money is going Trump’s repeated criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has been slow to lower borrowing costs, along with the president’s move to fire Governor Lisa Cook, is further encouraging clients to step back from the U.S., according to…
Union
U$0.006977-1.99%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.082-2.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:17
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

New York regulator urges banks to harness blockchain analytics for crypto risks