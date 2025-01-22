OSL Trading Hours: Trump's inauguration triggers $1.28 billion in liquidations, analysts optimistic about BTC breaking $110,000

By: PANews
2025/01/22 11:03
1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

On January 20, 2025, on the eve of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Bitcoin broke through $109,000 to set a record high. It is worth noting that Trump-related organizations have shown a strong interest in cryptocurrencies. His family project World Liberty Financial purchased millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin a few hours before the inauguration. After taking office, Trump's World Liberty Organization invested an additional $47 million in Bitcoin.

However, Trump did not mention Bitcoin in his inaugural speech, which unexpectedly caused market shocks and led to liquidations of up to $1.28 billion in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin traders reacted cautiously to this and generally waited to see whether President Trump would issue an executive order in favor of BTC. Although Bitcoin briefly pulled back to $99,000, analysts are still optimistic about its future performance and expect it to break through $110,000 to set a new high.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum ecosystem is also developing actively. The Ethereum Foundation is exploring new options for ETH staking as a payment method, and has taken an important step in supporting the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem by transferring $165 million in ETH to establish a multi-signature wallet. Despite the Foundation's active actions, Ethereum prices still fell by 2% due to weakening demand. However, market experts remain optimistic about its prospects, predicting that Ethereum prices are expected to reach $14,000 by the end of 2025.

It is worth mentioning that El Salvador continues to stick to its cryptocurrency strategy and continues to increase its holdings of Bitcoin. This move has triggered market speculation that the price of Bitcoin may break through the $150,000 mark.

2. Key data (as of 10:10 HKT on January 22)

  • S&P 500: 6,049.24 (+2.85% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,756.78 (+2.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.591% (+1.50 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.12 (-0.32% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $105,908 (+13.38% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $82.18 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,334.99 (-0.29% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $30.88 billion

3. ETF flows (January 21 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$140.64 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$18.11 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

  • Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units

5. Hot News

MARA Holdings CEO: Working to bring the strategic Bitcoin reserve program to all 50 states and the federal government

The Hong Kong Legislative Council has reviewed the Stablecoin Bill for the first time, and a licensed stored value payment tool company has participated in the sandbox

Circle has minted 2.5 billion USDC on Solana in the past 4 days

Trump's second son: Now is the best time to invest in the United States, betting on cryptocurrencies and other fields

The U.S. government's Department of Efficiency updates its website logo, changing from the Dogecoin logo to another dog illustration

Trump: Signed pardon for Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht

Trump responds to coin issuance: I don’t know much about TRUMP coin, I just know that I launched it

Trump: OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle will invest $500 billion in artificial intelligence

US SEC launches cryptocurrency task force to develop regulatory framework

Kenya proposes law requiring digital asset businesses to have local offices

Circle acquires Hashnote to enter asset tokenization market

Bitstamp plans to launch regulated crypto derivatives trading service in Europe

KULR adds $8 million to Bitcoin investment, total holdings reach 510

Genius Group purchased an additional $5 million in Bitcoin, increasing its reserves to a total of 420

MicroStrategy purchased 11,000 additional Bitcoins, with a total value of approximately $1.1 billion

Vitalik responds to Ethereum Foundation controversy: I have the decision-making power, and social media pressure is harmful to the development environment

A whale bought 7,000 SOL of ZACHXBT at an average price of $0.04043, making a profit of over $620,000

The market value of the fake Barron Trump token once reached $72.78 million and then plummeted by 99%. The related X account has been frozen

Matrixport: If Bitcoin can hold the current key support level, it still has significant upside potential in the short term

Trump family crypto project WLFI has spent a total of $220 million to buy 7 tokens, with a current loss of $9.4 million

Linea: 476,000 Sybil attack addresses found, no airdrops will be provided

Mark Cuban considers creating meme coin, sales proceeds will go to the U.S. Treasury

Utah lawmaker proposes strategic Bitcoin reserve legislation

Trump's speech ends without mentioning cryptocurrencies

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
The post Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump’s trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and other markets. Hooman Kaveh, Mercer’s global chief investment officer, said a rising share of the firm’s 3,900 clients, together overseeing about $17 trillion, are reducing U.S. exposure. The opening weeks in the early phase of Trump’s second term “has been a trigger for genuine diversification,” he noted in an interview this week. “We’re certainly seeing that in client portfolios where flows are toward diversifying markets, geographies, asset classes, currencies.” Market nerves were evident in early April after Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, when both U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell before rebounding. Even so, U.S. shares have trailed many overseas benchmarks in 2025 for dollar-based investors. Kaveh said investors are struggling to price the tariff path because the effects can cut two ways: either squeeze company margins or get passed through to consumers and lift inflation. “If you have a situation where tariffs are going to push prices up, and the weaker dollar potentially can increase inflation, that would cause the Fed much more of a challenge to cut rates,” he added. As mentione in a Bloomberg report, he called the White House’s preference for a weaker dollar “the Achilles heel to the current approach” since it can magnify the inflation impulse from tariffs. Where the money is going Trump’s repeated criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has been slow to lower borrowing costs, along with the president’s move to fire Governor Lisa Cook, is further encouraging clients to step back from the U.S., according to…
