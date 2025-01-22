On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

By: PANews
2025/01/22 20:51
Moonveil
MORE$0.02356-2.84%
MAY
MAY$0.02989-0.82%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001725-2.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008965-5.17%

Written by Damilare Damidez , Crypto Analyst

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, there have been some inconsistent opinions in the crypto community about the reputation of the on-chain detective ZachXBT. Some people still regard ZachXBT as a righteous man, but some people think that the "dragon slayer" ZachXBT has finally become a "dragon". In response, crypto analyst Damilare Damidez published an article to support ZachXBT and revealed the truth behind the controversy.

background

A few days ago, US President Trump launched his meme coin $TRUMP, and his wife soon launched a token. These events caused a lot of excitement in the market. In this meme craze, cryptocurrency trader Micki tweeted: "The busiest person in the crypto field in the next four years will be ZachXBT."

ZachXBT is a well-known blockchain investigator known for working with institutions to track fraud on the blockchain. ZachXBT made a comment about Micki’s remarks and said he did not receive any reward from them.

"One of my biggest regrets is not making money a priority," ZachXBT said. "I wasted my time on things like this (helping recover funds) that didn't bring me any rewards at all and only distorted my perspective on doing good things."

"In addition, a few months ago, the US government suffered a hacker attack and lost 20 million US dollars. I personally helped recover a considerable portion of the funds. But in the end, I personally did not receive any reward."

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

The comments sparked the launch of a token called “Justice for ZachXBT”, called ZACHXBT, created by degen traders. ZachXBT was airdropped 50% of its token supply (500,000 ZACHXBT).

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

Here’s how ZachXBT handles this:

Increased liquidity by 50% :

ZachXBT added his airdropped token to a one-sided liquidity pool on Raydium. The token’s market cap surged from $5 million to $80 million in two hours.

One hour later, ZachXBT extracted liquidity:

  • Initial withdrawal: 1.7 million ZACHXBT and 340 SOL
  • Later, 89 million ZACHXBT and 15,771 SOL
  • Total withdrawals: 91 million ZACHXBT and 16,111 SOL

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

The following diagram shows how unilateral pools and liquidity extraction work:

When you provide unilateral liquidity for a token on Raydium, the platform will automatically purchase an equal amount of paired tokens, such as SOL, from the pool using the tokens you deposited to form a balanced LP token.

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

When liquidity is removed, the fees you earn are automatically credited to your share of the pool. This means:

  • When you withdraw liquidity, you will receive your tokens (e.g., your tokens and SOL) plus the fees you earned in the form of additional tokens
  • These fees are paid in both tokens of the trading pair (such as your token and SOL) depending on the trading activity in the pool.

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

Including donations, the total is 16,348 SOL (worth $3.87 million).

ZachXBT transferred the 16,348 SOL worth $3.8 million earned to another wallet.

FjQBfqpcgsrH4tG2Gpa6pDNoGT6fCwEvinMvVcK7ZxSG

ZachXBT then sends it to Wintermute.

Locking the fund pool:

ZachXBT then locked the liquidity pool and added 96 million ZACHXBT to it.

Additional Token Sale: ZachXBT also received 50% of the supply of another token, CRIME, which it sold for $57,000 (still in wallet).

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

On-chain detective ZachXBT and $3.9 million worth of Meme coins: The dragon slayer becomes the dragon?

Why are tokens being sold?

The token’s collapse was not due to ZachXBT’s actions, but rather to FUD and a lack of on-chain knowledge among traders. As soon as word spreads that liquidity is being withdrawn, many people will panic and sell their holdings.

analyze

ZachXBT's actions demonstrate responsibility:

  • Instead of blocking the project, he added liquidity, allowing others to trade
  • The 10% withdrawal helped him gain financially, but many people felt that he deserved it
  • Re-increasing liquidity without showing any sign of struggle

The dispute stems primarily from misunderstanding rather than malice.

in conclusion

ZachXBT’s treatment of the $ZACHXBT token represents a fair approach. The purpose of the token is to recognize his contribution and he earned profits without using his influence.

ZachXBT is still a hero, not a villain. The market just needs more education about on-chain mechanics and liquidity dynamics.

Related reading: From victim to whistleblower: The story of ZachXBT, the most powerful detective in the cryptocurrency world

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
Nowchain
NOW$0.0045+6.63%
Farcana
FAR$0.000589+0.34%
4
4$0.17681-14.84%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
Share
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.0447-2.91%
RealLink
REAL$0.06782-1.28%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009255-7.01%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Share
Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

The post Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump’s trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and other markets. Hooman Kaveh, Mercer’s global chief investment officer, said a rising share of the firm’s 3,900 clients, together overseeing about $17 trillion, are reducing U.S. exposure. The opening weeks in the early phase of Trump’s second term “has been a trigger for genuine diversification,” he noted in an interview this week. “We’re certainly seeing that in client portfolios where flows are toward diversifying markets, geographies, asset classes, currencies.” Market nerves were evident in early April after Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, when both U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell before rebounding. Even so, U.S. shares have trailed many overseas benchmarks in 2025 for dollar-based investors. Kaveh said investors are struggling to price the tariff path because the effects can cut two ways: either squeeze company margins or get passed through to consumers and lift inflation. “If you have a situation where tariffs are going to push prices up, and the weaker dollar potentially can increase inflation, that would cause the Fed much more of a challenge to cut rates,” he added. As mentione in a Bloomberg report, he called the White House’s preference for a weaker dollar “the Achilles heel to the current approach” since it can magnify the inflation impulse from tariffs. Where the money is going Trump’s repeated criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has been slow to lower borrowing costs, along with the president’s move to fire Governor Lisa Cook, is further encouraging clients to step back from the U.S., according to…
Union
U$0.006977-1.99%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.082-2.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:17
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

New York regulator urges banks to harness blockchain analytics for crypto risks