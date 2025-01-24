OSL Trading Hours: Market Divergence Intensifies—Goldman Sachs Cautious, BlackRock Bullish

By: PANews
1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has recently become a hot topic in the market due to rumors of a "second foundation". The rumor was first raised by Lido founder Konstantin Lomashuk, but he later clarified that no such entity has been created yet. In the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin is approaching the $110,000 mark, and the emerging project Nebula Stride continues to attract attention for its unique model.

Regarding the development prospects of Bitcoin, there are very different voices in the market: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon believes that Bitcoin poses a threat to the US dollar and only regards it as an "interesting speculative asset". Some traders also expressed concerns about the recent trend of Bitcoin; while BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is optimistic and predicts that Bitcoin is expected to reach US$700,000. This prediction is based on the fact that sovereign wealth funds may allocate 2-5% of their portfolios to digital currencies.

At the policy level, Trump has signed an executive order to establish the Presidential Digital Asset Market Working Group, chaired by "AI and Crypto Tsar" David Sacks, and members include senior officials such as the Secretary of the Treasury and the Chairman of the SEC. The working group will be responsible for developing a regulatory framework for digital assets and evaluating the creation of national digital asset reserves. It is worth noting that this executive order explicitly prohibits institutions from promoting the development of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and revokes the previous "Digital Asset Executive Order" and "Digital Asset International Engagement Framework", believing that these policies have inhibited innovation and damaged the United States' global leadership in digital finance.

Meanwhile, Trump’s decentralized finance platform has become the largest holder of Ethereum staking, but to the disappointment of the industry, he did not mention cryptocurrencies at his inauguration. Despite the selling pressure on the market early this week, major analysts are still bullish on the upside of digital assets. In the Ethereum community, there are calls for the release of developer Virgil Griffith and Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, and for Trump’s help.

2. Key data (as of 09:34 HKT on January 24)

  • S&P 500: 6,118.71 (+4.03% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 20,053.68 (+3.85% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.642% (+6.50 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.12 (-0.32% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $103,596 (+10.90% YTD), with daily spot volume of $100.77 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,295.53 (-1.47% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $34.00 billion

3. ETF flows (January 23 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$24.84 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$22.26 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

  • Second-hand housing sales (January 24, 23:00)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.15 million units / Expected: 4.16 million units

5. Hot News

Bithumb to List AERO and SOLVE in Korean Won Market

Glassnode: Bitcoin's current trend is similar to the midpoint of the 2015-2018 cycle, indicating that growth is still continuing

Pump.fun co-founded the eponymous meme coin ALON, and its market value once exceeded 260 million US dollars, but now it has fallen back to 140 million US dollars

Trump family crypto project WLFI increased its holdings by 10.61 million TRX and 3,079 ETH, and pledged another 4,700 ETH

Crypto Czar David Sacks: TRUMP Coin is a collectible and is not concerned about potential conflicts of interest

Pump.fun Lianchuang: ALON tokens have not been created, but the TG group of the token has been taken over and the Dexscreener fee has been paid

OpenAI releases its first AI agent tool Operator, which can perform web-based operations on behalf of users

The US SEC has officially revoked the crypto accounting policy SAB 121

Ivanka Trump warns against buying fraudulent meme coin named after her

Trump signs cryptocurrency executive order: evaluating the creation of a national digital asset reserve and banning CBDC

Trump: America will become the global capital of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency

Binance Labs is renamed YZI Labs, and the first head Ella Zhang returns

Fathom Holdings: Will buy up to $500,000 worth of Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETFs in the next two weeks

BlackRock CEO Fink: Hope the US SEC approves the tokenization of bonds and stocks

Binance Alpha adds VINE, BUZZ, and BID

A man on a train traded virtual currency, which led to a passenger's report. The police seized 560,000 yuan in cash involved in the fraud.

Norwegian Wealth Fund CEO: Cryptocurrency will not be part of our portfolio in the short term

Upbit to List Animecoin (ANIME) Trading Pairs in KRW, BTC and USDT

Greenlight Capital founder: Digital assets are approaching dangerous speculative levels and has established short positions on MicroStrategy-related leveraged ETFs

Truth Terminal established a foundation and completed $FARTCOIN OTC transactions

Chainalysis: 94% of TRUMP and MELANIA are held by about 40 whales

Short video platform Vine Lianchuang announced the issuance of VINECOIN, with a current market value of approximately US$27 million

BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin could reach $700,000 amid currency devaluation concerns

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

