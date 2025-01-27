OSL Trading Time: $7.8 billion in options are about to expire, and the BTC long-short game intensifies

By: PANews
2025/01/27 11:35
Bitcoin
SQUID MEME
1. Market observation

Keywords: DeepSeek, ETH, BTC

The cryptocurrency market has been very dynamic recently. The Ethereum Foundation launched its first DeFi program and transferred $165 million of ETH to a multi-signature wallet. Institutional participation continues to increase, and listed companies such as Tesla, MicroStrategy and Coinbase have become major buyers of Bitcoin. It is worth noting that Grayscale and CoinShares have submitted regulatory documents to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin and Solana, while Nasdaq has also applied to the SEC to allow physical transfers of the iShares Bitcoin Trust. Although the Trump administration is investigating the possibility of establishing a national digital asset reserve, the price of Bitcoin is still consolidating around $105,264. Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad", once again emphasized that Bitcoin is better than the US dollar, calling the former "good money" and the latter "bad money."

Market data shows that whale accounts have accumulated 200,000 BTC in the past month, which may indicate a new round of gains. Especially considering that $7.8 billion worth of Bitcoin options will expire at the end of this month, market volatility may increase. At the same time, as large investors acquire $3.7 billion in ETH, the market generally believes that Ethereum's breakthrough of $7,000 is "inevitable." MicroStrategy continues to execute its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, and its co-founder Michael Saylor has released the 12th Bitcoin tracking report. It is worth mentioning that former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was about $600.

It is worth noting that there have been new breakthroughs in the field of science and technology. AI company DeepSeek has aroused heated discussions on the Internet with its excellent performance and successfully topped the free APP download rankings in the US region of Apple. However, US technology stocks performed weakly, and the semiconductor sector generally fell in the night trading. Among them, industry leader Nvidia fell more than 5%, TSMC fell nearly 5%, Broadcom fell more than 3%, and AMD fell nearly 2%, which may have a chain reaction on the cryptocurrency market.

In terms of market expectations, analysts predict that Ethereum could rise 378% against Bitcoin. The survey showed that 47.8% of respondents expect BTC to continue to rise this week, while 49.3% expect the XRP ETF to be approved first. At the same time, crypto investment company Paradigm called on Ethereum to speed up its update cycle to remain competitive. As Bitcoin stabilizes above $100,000, the scope of application of cryptocurrencies is also expanding. Russia's largest energy supplier Rosseti and Brazil's national oil company have both announced that they will start Bitcoin mining operations. Despite the short-term pullback, the overall market outlook remains optimistic.

2. Key data (as of 09:34 HKT on January 24)

  • S&P 500: 6,101.24 (+3.73% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,954.30 (+3.33% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.591% (+1.0 basis point this year)

  • US dollar index: 107.645 (-0.77% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $101,692 (+8.69% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $27.033 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,193.44 (-4.42% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $19.219 billion

3. ETF flows (January 24 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$518 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$9.18 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

A-shares and Hong Kong stocks will be closed from January 28 to February 4

The Federal Reserve FOMC announces its interest rate decision (January 30, 3:00)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell holds a monetary policy press conference (January 30, 3:30)

ECB announces interest rate decision (January 30, 21:15)

Initial quarter-on-quarter annualized GDP of the United States (January 30, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.10% / Expected: 2.70%

U.S. personal consumption expenditure PCE annualized quarterly preliminary value (January 30, 21:30 p.m.)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 3.70% / Expected: 3.10%

U.S. core PCE price index year-on-year in December (January 31, 21:30 p.m.)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 2.80% / Expected: Not shown

5. Hot News

This week's preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth more than $260 million

Russia's Largest Energy Supplier Rosseti to Start Crypto Mining Business

DeepSeek surpasses ChatGPT and tops Apple's free APP download rankings in the United States

CZ revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was around $600

Jupiter announces it has destroyed 3 billion JUP tokens

Data: SUI, OP, TRIBL and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which SUI unlocking value is about 265 million US dollars

Jupiter: 50% of the protocol fees will be used to buy back JUP

Petrobras to mine Bitcoin as part of R&D project, research tokenization applications

THORChain: Launches a 90-day restructuring plan, suspends THORFi lending and savings redemption

Pudgy Penguins CEO: Abstract mainnet will be launched on Monday

Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris’ X account was hijacked again to promote fake tokens

Virtuals Lianchuang: Plans to launch Solana platform in the first week of February, exploring the use of 50% cbBTC in proxy wallets as a source of liquidity

Survey: 47.8% of respondents expect BTC to rise this week, and 49.3% expect XRP ETF to be approved first

xAI’s GROK now supports real-time display of stock and cryptocurrency prices

CZ: 40% of respondents have never purchased BNB, and only 21% have never purchased Meme coins

OKX will launch VINE (Vine Coin) spot trading

Dennis Porter calls for tax exemption for small crypto transactions worth $200

Dragonfly Managing Partner predicts that the US government may launch a public expenditure reporting system based on the AVAX chain

Eric Trump Confirms US Crypto Projects to Enjoy Zero Capital Gains Tax

$7.8 billion worth of Bitcoin options expire at the end of this month

Musk is exploring the use of blockchain technology to improve the efficiency of the US government

JupiterDAO: Jupiter Launches Omnichain Network “Jupnet”

Nasdaq Applies to SEC for Physical Transfers of iShares Bitcoin Trust

Grayscale and CoinShares file regulatory documents proposing ETFs to track XRP, Litecoin, and Solana

Coinbase International will launch TOSHI, GIGA and GRT perpetual contract trading

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

The post Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump’s trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and other markets. Hooman Kaveh, Mercer’s global chief investment officer, said a rising share of the firm’s 3,900 clients, together overseeing about $17 trillion, are reducing U.S. exposure. The opening weeks in the early phase of Trump’s second term “has been a trigger for genuine diversification,” he noted in an interview this week. “We’re certainly seeing that in client portfolios where flows are toward diversifying markets, geographies, asset classes, currencies.” Market nerves were evident in early April after Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, when both U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell before rebounding. Even so, U.S. shares have trailed many overseas benchmarks in 2025 for dollar-based investors. Kaveh said investors are struggling to price the tariff path because the effects can cut two ways: either squeeze company margins or get passed through to consumers and lift inflation. “If you have a situation where tariffs are going to push prices up, and the weaker dollar potentially can increase inflation, that would cause the Fed much more of a challenge to cut rates,” he added. As mentione in a Bloomberg report, he called the White House’s preference for a weaker dollar “the Achilles heel to the current approach” since it can magnify the inflation impulse from tariffs. Where the money is going Trump’s repeated criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has been slow to lower borrowing costs, along with the president’s move to fire Governor Lisa Cook, is further encouraging clients to step back from the U.S., according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:17
