A new standard for global money flows? A detailed look at Circle’s cross-border payment network CPN

By: PANews
2025/04/23 08:14
Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, said on April 21 that it expects to launch the Circle Payments Network (CPN), a cross-border payment network powered by stablecoins, in May.

CPN aims to enable faster and lower-cost international remittances by leveraging stablecoins such as USDC, EURC and other regulated digital currencies for 24/7 real-time settlement between participants such as banks, payment providers, virtual asset service providers and digital wallets.

The launch represents a strategic expansion of Circle’s role, from issuer of stablecoins to provider of infrastructure for moving these assets at scale.

Building a framework and removing obstacles

According to World Bank data, the settlement time for cross-border payments may still exceed one working day and the cost may exceed 6%, which has had a certain impact on emerging markets and limited global competitiveness.

Although stablecoins have long been expected to become the new basis for Internet payments and money flows, there are still many obstacles to the adoption of stablecoins in mainstream payments. These obstacles include user onboarding challenges, vague compliance requirements, technical complexities, and concerns about the safe storage of digital cash.

CPN aims to remove these barriers. By integrating financial institutions into a compliant, seamless and programmable framework to coordinate global payments in fiat currencies, USDC and other payment stablecoins. Corporate and individual customers of these financial institutions can enjoy a faster and lower payment experience than traditional payment systems. Financial institutions participating in the network must meet strict qualification criteria, including licensing, AML/CFT compliance, financial risk management and cybersecurity protocols.

Vision and Use Cases

With CPN, Circle is building a new platform and network ecosystem to provide businesses, financial institutions and individuals with a wide range of cross-border capital flow use cases, including supplier payments, remittances, payroll, capital market settlements, internal funding operations, and on-chain financial applications. Among them:

enterprise

Importers, exporters, merchants and large corporations can leverage CPN-enabled financial institutions to eliminate significant costs and frictions, strengthen global supply chains, optimize funding operations, and reduce reliance on costly borrowed working capital.

personal

Remittance senders and recipients, content creators, and other individuals who prefer to send or receive small payments will realize more value, and financial institutions using CPN will be able to provide these improved services faster, at a lower cost, and with greater simplicity.

Builder

Banks, payment companies and other providers can use CPN's platform services to develop innovative payment use cases, build an ecosystem using stablecoins, SDKs and programmability of smart contracts. Third-party developers and businesses can introduce value-added services to further expand network functionality.

In addition, CPN is powered by smart contract infrastructure and modular APIs, enabling third-party developers to build advanced modules, application services, and automated financial workflows directly on CPN.

Meanwhile, to ensure that the CPN is built to high standards of trust and operational integrity, Santander, Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are acting as advisors on the design of the network.

CPN also has more than 20 design partners, including Alfred Pay, BCB Group, BVNK, CoinMENA, etc. This shows that the platform will focus on institutions operating in emerging markets and large remittance channels.

Targeting payment giants

As stablecoins become more popular around the world and regulatory frameworks begin to converge, Circle sees an opportunity to modernize global money circulation.

Circle’s new platform is designed to compete directly with established payment platforms such as Visa and Mastercard. Despite Circle’s growing influence and regulatory scrutiny, USDC still lags behind rival Tether (USDT) in market share.

As of the second quarter of 2025, USDC’s market cap is $60.17 billion, while USDT’s is $144.05 billion. Despite this, Circle is committed to improving transparency, compliance, and functionality to close the gap.

It is also worth mentioning that Circle is not the first company to try to revolutionize cross-border payments or replace SWIFT, but none of them have succeeded so far. It is worth looking forward to whether Circle can break the curse in the future.

Related reading: Circle IPO analysis: Growth potential behind low net profit margin

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

The post Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump’s trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and other markets. Hooman Kaveh, Mercer’s global chief investment officer, said a rising share of the firm’s 3,900 clients, together overseeing about $17 trillion, are reducing U.S. exposure. The opening weeks in the early phase of Trump’s second term “has been a trigger for genuine diversification,” he noted in an interview this week. “We’re certainly seeing that in client portfolios where flows are toward diversifying markets, geographies, asset classes, currencies.” Market nerves were evident in early April after Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, when both U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell before rebounding. Even so, U.S. shares have trailed many overseas benchmarks in 2025 for dollar-based investors. Kaveh said investors are struggling to price the tariff path because the effects can cut two ways: either squeeze company margins or get passed through to consumers and lift inflation. “If you have a situation where tariffs are going to push prices up, and the weaker dollar potentially can increase inflation, that would cause the Fed much more of a challenge to cut rates,” he added. As mentione in a Bloomberg report, he called the White House’s preference for a weaker dollar “the Achilles heel to the current approach” since it can magnify the inflation impulse from tariffs. Where the money is going Trump’s repeated criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has been slow to lower borrowing costs, along with the president’s move to fire Governor Lisa Cook, is further encouraging clients to step back from the U.S., according to…
