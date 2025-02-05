OSL Trading Moments: Cryptocurrency Market Plunges, Investors Mixed, US SEC Establishes New Cryptocurrency Working Group

By: PANews
2025/02/05 11:38

OSL Trading Moments: Cryptocurrency Market Plunges, Investors Mixed, US SEC Establishes New Cryptocurrency Working Group

1. Market observation

Keywords: crash, ETH, BTC

Following the price crash, Bitcoin trading sentiment has dropped into the fear zone, which could indicate a buy signal, according to the Fear & Greed Index. Despite recent volatility that has caused each coin to swing $10,000 in 24 hours, Bitcoin has reclaimed the $100,000 mark. Other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Solana have had mixed performances, with Ethereum struggling in the volatile market.

US authorities reportedly ignored a deadline demanded by Senator Cynthia Lummis to explain the seizure of Bitcoin from Silk Road, raising concerns among cryptocurrency advocates. In price prediction news, Bitcoin fell sharply from $91,252 to $101,549 in a matter of hours, with buyers aggressively defending the level. Meanwhile, Utah could become the first US state to establish a Bitcoin reserve.

Bitcoin derivatives data suggests that despite investor concerns, the currency has bottomed out and could potentially recover above $100,000. Ethereum prices have fallen 10% over the past week, and Trump-linked DeFi project World Liberty Financial currently holds 70,000 ETH worth $224 million, currently losing about $36.7 million. Amid these developments, the Bitcoin market remains volatile, and investors remain mixed about the cryptocurrency's prospects.

2. Key data (as of 09:49 HKT on February 5)

  • S&P 500: 6,037.88 (+2.66% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,654.02 points (+1.78% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.521% (-5.50 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 107.93 (-0.51% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $98,147 (+5.07% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $70.48 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,738.07 (-18.14% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $52.21 billion

3. ETF flows (February 4 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$91.78 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$83.54 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

ISM Services PMI (February 5, 11:00 p.m.)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 54.1 / Expected: 54.3

Non-farm payrolls (9:30 p.m., February 7)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 256,000 / Expected: 170,000

Unemployment rate (9:30 p.m., February 7)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.1% / Expected: 4.1%

5. Hot News

New York Times: US SEC scales back its enforcement efforts in the cryptocurrency sector

US lawmakers form House and Senate working groups to draft cryptocurrency and stablecoin bills

The U.S. SEC’s Crypto Task Force has signaled a major regulatory shift, aiming to allow projects to issue tokens in a legal manner

Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: The CFTC no longer implements law enforcement supervision

Crypto Czar David Sacks: Assessing Strategic Bitcoin Reserves is the Top Priority of Internal Government Working Group

Ohio Senator Introduces Bill to Create Bitcoin Reserve and Accept It as Payment

The State Council Tariff Commission: Additional tariffs will be imposed on some imported goods originating from the United States

NYSE has submitted a 19b-4 filing application for Grayscale LTC ETF to the US SEC

Berachain plans to announce token economics tomorrow, launch mainnet and token TGE on February 6

Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent $88.5 million to increase its holdings of 871 BTC

Jupiter to launch JUP buyback mechanism this week

Justin Sun: Li Lin concealed due diligence materials when selling Huobi, and there was a $30 million hole inside

XRP Ledger spontaneously recovered after about an hour of interruption in block production, with no reported asset or transaction losses

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to Bloomberg, stablecoin issuer Paxos said it mistakenly minted 300 trillion PYUSD stablecoins early this morning, but destroyed the tokens minutes later. The amount of this erroneous transaction far exceeds the size of both the traditional currency market and the entire crypto market. There are currently approximately $2.4 trillion in US dollars in circulation. Tether's USDT, the world's largest stablecoin, has a market capitalization of $180.6 billion, while the entire cryptocurrency market is valued at approximately $3.8 trillion. In addition, Paxos officials stated: "This was an internal technical failure. No security breach occurred. Customer funds are safe. The root cause has been identified and resolved."
Nowchain
NOW$0.0045+6.63%
Farcana
FAR$0.000589+0.34%
4
4$0.17681-14.84%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:00
Share
YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

PANews reported on October 16th that YZi Labs has officially announced it has led a $50 million funding round in the Better Payment Network (BPN) to accelerate the development of a multi-stablecoin payment infrastructure, furthering its commitment to supporting scalable, real-world blockchain applications that connect traditional finance with on-chain systems. The newly raised funds will primarily be used to establish an initial on-chain liquidity pool for stablecoin-to-stablecoin channels and develop an early market-making ecosystem. According to reports, BPN provides a unified layer for the minting, exchange and settlement of stablecoins backed by fiat currencies on the BNB chain, building a bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and helping the global market achieve faster, lower-cost and regulatory-compliant cross-border payments.
Multichain
MULTI$0.0447-2.91%
RealLink
REAL$0.06782-1.28%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009255-7.01%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 08:05
Share
Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

The post Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump’s trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and other markets. Hooman Kaveh, Mercer’s global chief investment officer, said a rising share of the firm’s 3,900 clients, together overseeing about $17 trillion, are reducing U.S. exposure. The opening weeks in the early phase of Trump’s second term “has been a trigger for genuine diversification,” he noted in an interview this week. “We’re certainly seeing that in client portfolios where flows are toward diversifying markets, geographies, asset classes, currencies.” Market nerves were evident in early April after Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, when both U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell before rebounding. Even so, U.S. shares have trailed many overseas benchmarks in 2025 for dollar-based investors. Kaveh said investors are struggling to price the tariff path because the effects can cut two ways: either squeeze company margins or get passed through to consumers and lift inflation. “If you have a situation where tariffs are going to push prices up, and the weaker dollar potentially can increase inflation, that would cause the Fed much more of a challenge to cut rates,” he added. As mentione in a Bloomberg report, he called the White House’s preference for a weaker dollar “the Achilles heel to the current approach” since it can magnify the inflation impulse from tariffs. Where the money is going Trump’s repeated criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has been slow to lower borrowing costs, along with the president’s move to fire Governor Lisa Cook, is further encouraging clients to step back from the U.S., according to…
Union
U$0.006977-1.99%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.082-2.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:17
Share

Trending News

More

Paxos mistakenly issued 300 trillion PYUSD and has now destroyed it, citing an internal technical glitch.

YZi Labs announces $50 million funding lead for stablecoin project Better Payment Network

Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

US SEC Chairman Plans a Path to Support Innovation in Cryptocurrency and Tokenization Regulation

New York regulator urges banks to harness blockchain analytics for crypto risks