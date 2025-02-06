Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.6)

Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump's trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and other markets. Hooman Kaveh, Mercer's global chief investment officer, said a rising share of the firm's 3,900 clients, together overseeing about $17 trillion, are reducing U.S. exposure. The opening weeks in the early phase of Trump's second term "has been a trigger for genuine diversification," he noted in an interview this week. "We're certainly seeing that in client portfolios where flows are toward diversifying markets, geographies, asset classes, currencies." Market nerves were evident in early April after Trump's "Liberation Day" announcement, when both U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell before rebounding. Even so, U.S. shares have trailed many overseas benchmarks in 2025 for dollar-based investors. Kaveh said investors are struggling to price the tariff path because the effects can cut two ways: either squeeze company margins or get passed through to consumers and lift inflation. "If you have a situation where tariffs are going to push prices up, and the weaker dollar potentially can increase inflation, that would cause the Fed much more of a challenge to cut rates," he added. As mentione in a Bloomberg report, he called the White House's preference for a weaker dollar "the Achilles heel to the current approach" since it can magnify the inflation impulse from tariffs. Where the money is going Trump's repeated criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has been slow to lower borrowing costs, along with the president's move to fire Governor Lisa Cook, is further encouraging clients to step back from the U.S., according to…