Lightchain AI secures dev funding as Stellar seeks relevance in the crypto space

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/15 01:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08676+3.96%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1421+2.52%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Stellar fights for relevance, Lightchain AI secures $21m and powers ahead with dev tools, grants, and strong momentum.

Table of Contents

  • Stellar faces pressure to adapt amid evolving market dynamics
  • Lightchain AI unlocks growth through developer grants and ecosystem support
  • Incentives in motion: Lightchain AI is leading charge, and builders are taking notice

As Stellar seeks to reassert its relevance in a rapidly shifting crypto landscape, Lightchain AI is pushing forward with real traction, securing developer funding that’s driving ecosystem growth. With all 15 presale stages completed and a Bonus Round now active at a fixed price of $0.007, the project has already attracted nearly $21 million in early participation.

This is no baseless conjecture; it’s a deliberate strategy to equip developers with grants, advanced tools, and robust infrastructure. While competitors scramble for market relevance, Lightchain AI solidifies its foundation with proven technology, escalating community traction, and comprehensive developer support designed to drive sustained adoption.

Stellar faces pressure to adapt amid evolving market dynamics

It’s 2025 and Stellar Lumens (XLM) is treading a tough market, struggling to keep the faith of investors within a dynamic marketplace that promises stiff competition. Trading at about $0.26 at the time of writing, XLM has had its ups and downs thanks to market conditions and regulatory effects.

However, such ups and downs notwithstanding, Stellar’s focus on financial inclusion and cross-border payments has never wavered. The network’s low transaction fees and relationships with names like MoneyGram and Franklin Templeton highlight the network’s utility for global remittances.

Analysts predict that XLM could reach anything from $0.23 and $0.88 by 2025, with possible highs of $1.41 if adoption picks up. However competition from peers such as Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum, which provide similar services and have a lot more living in the ecosystem more broadly, are formidable.

To recapture mindshare, Stellar is concentrating on pushing forward with technology, including smart contracts via Soroban, and growth in the developing world. They’re efforts to grow the network and bring in more users.

Lightchain AI unlocks growth through developer grants and ecosystem support

Lightchain AI is accelerating its ecosystem growth through a strategic developer grant program designed to attract innovative projects at the intersection of AI and blockchain. Offering grants ranging from $25,000 to $150,000, the initiative supports builders developing AI-powered decentralized applications, custom block explorers, decentralized exchanges, and launchpads. Recipients benefit from milestone-based funding, technical mentorship, and enhanced visibility within the Lightchain community.

This program complements Lightchain’s core technologies, including the Proof-of-Intelligence consensus mechanism and the Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), which facilitate efficient AI computations on-chain. By fostering a robust developer ecosystem, Lightchain AI aims to drive innovation and solidify its position as a leader in decentralized AI solutions.

Incentives in motion: Lightchain AI is leading charge, and builders are taking notice

Lightchain AI is setting the pace, and builders are flocking to the platform while others scramble to catch up. With a $150,000 grant pool already live, developers are diving in to create tools, dApps, and integrations on this cutting-edge AI-powered Layer 1. From public GitHub access and a comprehensive Developer Portal to the Meme Launchpad with liquidity support, Lightchain AI delivers real utility from day one.

Add in revamped tokenomics that prioritize growth and innovation, and it’s clear: this is where serious contributors are making their mark. Ready to build the future? Join the movement.

For more information on Lightchain AI, visit its website, X, or Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

An enduring conflict that spanned decades has finally found resolution, potentially opening new avenues for cooperation. The landmark agreement, reached after prolonged discussions, marks a crucial milestone in the relationship between the parties involved.Continue Reading:An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved
ERA
ERA$0.4107-3.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/16 05:03
Share
Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE fund is on-chain via KAIO and the Sei Network, enabling access to private credit for qualified investors worldwide. One of the world’s largest private markets investment managers is officially on-chain. On Wednesday, October 15, Hamilton Lane launched…
SEI
SEI$0.2157-4.55%
FUND
FUND$0.0139--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0115-24.34%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 04:48
Share
4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

The post 4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline At least four members of a Young Republicans group chat in which members fantasized about violence against their enemies, celebrated Hitler and repeatedly used racist slurs have resigned from their jobs as others face calls to resign after Politico made the texts public. A video message from President Donald Trump plays at the New York Young Republican Club’s Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on December 15, 2024. (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Peter Giunta’s time as chief of staff to Republican New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly “has ended,” Reilly told Politico and Joseph Maligno is no longer employed at the New York Unified Court System, the outlet reported. The job statuses of two other members changed after Politico began making inquiries about the chat before the article published on Tuesday: William Hendrix is “no longer employed” at Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office, and Bobby Walker will not move forward with plans to work on New York congressional candidate Peter Oberacker’s campaign, according to Politico. The four were among the participants in a Telegram chat between January and mid-August among a dozen Republicans campaigning for control of the national Young Republican organization. In the chat, Giunta, then-chair of the New York State Young Republicans, suggested anyone who voted against him becoming chair of the Young Republican National Federation “is going to the gas chamber,” likened watching an NBA game to watching “monkey play ball,” referred to Black people as “the watermelon people,” expressed support for slavery, and wrote “I love Hitler,” Politico reported. Maligno, who previously identified himself as general counsel for the New York State Young Republicans, reportedly responded to Giunta’s gas chamber suggestion by writing “Can we fix the showers? Gas chambers don’t fit…
4
4$0.17254-23.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014819-6.65%
Solchat
CHAT$0.1868-4.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 04:52
Share

Trending News

More

An Era of Cooperation Begins as Decades-Old Conflict Resolved

Sei Network hosts Hamilton Lane’s tokenized credit fund

4 Members Out Of Jobs Amid GOP Backlash

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

LVMH Sparks Luxury Stock Rally