Understanding Crypto Market Cycles: Why This Cycle Is Different

By: PANews
2025/02/08 13:45
WHY
WHY$0.0000000226+0.17%

Understanding Crypto Market Cycles: Why This Cycle Is Different

Original: SubQuery Network

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The cryptocurrency market is known for its cyclical fluctuations, often characterized by extreme peaks and deep pullbacks. Since the birth of Bitcoin in 2009, the market has gone through multiple cycles, and the price trend of each cycle is affected by different factors. Although some elements remain unchanged, such as the four-year Bitcoin halving cycle, each cycle also introduces new dynamics that change the way the market operates.

As the new market cycle approaches in 2024-2025, the market generally believes that this time is different from the past. From institutional adoption to changes in retail investor participation, multiple factors make this cycle unique. The following will analyze why this cycle will unfold differently from the past and what this means for investors and builders.

Review of traditional cycles in the cryptocurrency market

Cryptocurrency market cycles generally follow this pattern:

  • Correction/Bear Market: Markets return to reality, profit-taking accelerates, and liquidity in speculative assets dries up.
  • Mania/Peak: The market is overheated, speculative sentiment dominates, and altcoins experience extreme gains.
  • Expansion/Bull Market: Optimism returns, prices rise, and media coverage attracts new retail investors.
  • Accumulation phase: After a bear market, smart money and long-term holders accumulate assets at low prices.

This pattern has been repeated over and over again in multiple cycles, from the boom and crash in 2013, to the ICO frenzy in 2017, to the bull run driven by DeFi, NFTs, and institutional interest in 2021. However, the market cycle in 2024 presents a different pattern, and some unique forces are reshaping the market environment.

Institutional adoption drives Bitcoin strength

The biggest difference in this cycle is the role of institutional capital. Unlike previous bull markets that were mainly driven by retail speculation, this cycle has witnessed large-scale institutional adoption:

  • Derivatives market growth : The expansion of Bitcoin futures and options trading has made the market more structured and liquid, with lower volatility than in previous cycles.
  • Corporate and Sovereign Interest : Large corporations and even some countries are adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets or using it as a hedging instrument.
  • Bitcoin Spot ETF : The United States approved the Bitcoin spot ETF, opening a channel for institutional investors, allowing trillions of dollars of capital to enter the Bitcoin market in a regulated manner.

As a result, Bitcoin has become the most outstanding crypto asset, firmly sitting on the throne of "King of Cryptocurrency", reaching new highs and dominating market liquidity. It is difficult for altcoins to gain the same explosive growth space in this cycle as in the past.

Market dilution: Altcoins surge, gains shrink

In previous cycles, the supply of newly launched altcoins was relatively small, creating opportunities for explosive growth. However, this time around, the number of crypto projects has increased dramatically.

According to Dune Analytics, by the end of January 2025, there will be more than 36.4 million tokens in circulation, compared to only about 3,000 in 2017-2018. The reasons for this change include:

  • Token unlocking: Many projects continue to release locked tokens, increasing market selling pressure and causing most token prices to fall sharply.
  • The Meme Coin Market is Overcrowded: Unlike past cycles where a few Meme coins (such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu) attracted most of the attention, a large number of new Meme coins are launched every day in 2024, making it difficult for a single token to continuously gain market momentum.
  • Proliferation of Layer 1 and Layer 2: The rise of hundreds of Layer 1 and Layer 2 scaling solutions has fragmented market liquidity.

This market dilution means that while some altcoins can still perform well, the broad-based rally seen in past cycles, where nearly all tokens surged, is unlikely to repeat itself.

Retail liquidity is directed to new areas

Retail traders have been an important driving force behind the cryptocurrency bull market, but the key difference in this cycle is that retail liquidity is being attracted to new mechanisms outside of traditional spot trading.

The rise of Pump.fun

Understanding Crypto Market Cycles: Why This Cycle Is Different

Pump.fun went live on January 19, 2024, completely changing the behavior of retail cryptocurrency investors around the world. The platform allows anyone to create Solana tokens for free in one minute, spawning some of the biggest memes of 2024 and attracting retail funds to high-risk, high-return speculative small-cap tokens and away from major altcoins.

This development has several notable consequences:

  • Providing more exit liquidity for insiders: Insiders launch new tokens, which quickly attract retail funds, but the constant rotation causes many retail investors to suffer losses before transferring their profits to major altcoins.
  • Fund rotation is accelerated: the flow cycle of retail funds between new tokens is shortened to hours or days, making it difficult for mature altcoins to form a sustained upward trend.

Understanding Crypto Market Cycles: Why This Cycle Is Different

As of January 2025, Pump.fun has generated $116.72 million in revenue, surpassing Solana ($116.46 million) and Ethereum ($107.64 million) in revenue.

What does this mean for crypto investors?

Although this cycle is still developing, several key conclusions are clear:

  • Retail speculative funds are being directed to emerging platforms such as Pump.fun and innovative on-chain trading mechanisms. Understanding these changes will help traders determine liquidity trends.
  • The altcoin market will be more selective. Unlike in the past when almost all tokens rose, in this cycle, projects with practical application scenarios, strong token economic models and real demand will become the main winners.
  • Bitcoin remains a dominant force due to institutional adoption, with many investors focusing on Bitcoin rather than speculative altcoins.

in conclusion

While the cryptocurrency market still follows familiar cyclical patterns, the market cycle in 2024 is different from previous ones. The rise of institutional adoption, market dilution, retail liquidity shifts, and changes in the macro environment have combined to shape the new market landscape.

For investors and builders, adapting to these changes is key to successfully navigating this cycle. The rules of the market have changed, but opportunities remain for those who can see where the money is flowing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006986-1.71%
KIND
KIND$0.0007909-8.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4179-2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00451+6.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005755-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards