The Dark Forest of MEME Coin: Industrialized harvesting lines earn millions a day, but retail investors have difficulty finding gold with a retention rate of one in ten thousand

By: PANews
2025/02/15 16:21
MAY
MAY$0.02989-0.86%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001718-2.99%

Author: Frank, PANews

11 tokens were issued in 3 days, with a 100% winning rate and a profit of $25,000. This may be the ideal self of countless MEME players. But the reality is that this is just one of the thousands of addresses of the industrialized RUG team. While retail investors are still rushing to pursue the "thousand-fold myth", professional teams have used robots, multi-signature contracts and public opinion engines to transform the MEME track into a 24-hour harvesting machine. On-chain data shows that this type of industrialized RUG operation is not an isolated case.

From tracing the source of funds to the initial address of the exchange, to the hundreds of associated wallets derived from it, a "dark game" conspired by technology, capital and human greed is devouring the wallets of speculators.

A single address made $25,000 in 3 days, and hundreds of addresses formed the RUG pipeline

PANews used on-chain data to dissect the entire harvesting chain and tried to reveal a cruel reality: when the issuance of MEME coins became a mathematical probability game, and when "community consensus" was mass-forged by industrialized water armies, the end of this carnival may have been doomed.

Taking this address as an example, FrRqEYFfJ3VEHodfiZdrPnM3vAHTm2u9ewBN6HR9RxZE (hereinafter referred to as "FrRqE") issued 11 MEMEs in the past three days, with a total profit of US$25,000 and a winning rate of 100%.

How is it achieved specifically? From the perspective of holding time, the time interval between each purchase and sale of FrRqE is only tens of seconds, and the longest time is no more than 1 minute. First, FrRqE will buy a large amount of the token after the market opens, usually about 48 SOL, so that other users will think that the token is bought by a big investor, so they will quickly follow suit and buy it. At this time, FrRq's holdings have exceeded 70%. Then he will sell these tokens at once within tens of seconds. The average rate of return is about 20%~30%, and the profit each time is about 2,500 US dollars.

Of course, since various monitoring tools are now very complete, when developers hold too large a proportion of positions, many experienced old players will not buy in blindly.

Therefore, FrRq will quickly disperse these tokens to 400 wallet addresses after buying them in one fell swoop to evade the monitoring of the on-chain robots. When more and more addresses buy and the amount in the Pump pool is about to be full, FrRq will repeat the same trick and transfer all the tokens back to the same address, and then sell them all at once, instantly reducing the tokens to zero.

The Dark Forest of MEME Coin: Industrialized harvesting lines earn millions a day, but retail investors have difficulty finding gold with a retention rate of one in ten thousand

Interestingly, the source of funds in this address seems to be deliberately hiding something. After hundreds of penetrations on the chain, PANews finally found that the funds of this address originally came from the OKX exchange, and the initial address for receiving funds was 3SrXcoKQ97xwFAwELnraHtpuycjGvmG82E9SBGs6UcQd.

The Dark Forest of MEME Coin: Industrialized harvesting lines earn millions a day, but retail investors have difficulty finding gold with a retention rate of one in ten thousand

Judging from the operation time, this address has been carrying out such activities for more than 2 months. Every time an address issues about 10 tokens, it will transfer the funds to a new address to continue the next round of RUG. Currently, there are already hundreds of RUG addresses derived.

Of course, in addition to these on-chain actions, there is more to be done to complete RUG’s DEV. For example, these tokens in the Pump market usually have dozens or hundreds of replies, and in the early stages, it was obvious that a large number of robots were buying. From the transaction volume and discussion, users feel that this project is like a normal MEME token.

What is even more terrifying is that such tokens were not discovered by PANews through special screening, but were discovered by chance by randomly clicking on tokens on Pump.fun. For users who frequently participate in MEME investment, they should often encounter similar RUG situations.

The operation process of this kind of RUG bureau is not something that ordinary users can achieve. First, professional address distribution tools and collection addresses are needed to complete flexible and unified token transfer operations. Second, tools are needed to monitor social media hot spots in real time to ensure that every token issuance is also on the latest hot spots. Third, a large number of Pump.fun water army and social media water army are also needed, such as the @r999d999z X account, which was created in January 2025 and has promoted FrRqE's tokens many times. There seems to be a close connection between the two. Fourth, a dedicated trading robot responsible for creating momentum and sending packaged transactions. To complete the above steps, perhaps a strong technical team and operation team are really needed to achieve it.

With a retention rate of one in ten thousand, there is no place for retail investors in the MEME forest

According to data from dexscreener, among the tokens issued on Pump.fun in the past six months, the number of tokens with a market value of more than $50,000 is 1,987, of which 27 have been issued for more than one month. 72 have been issued for more than one day, and the remaining 1,915 have been issued in the past 24 hours. Six of them were issued yesterday. According to this ratio, a total of 49,153 tokens were issued on Pump.fun on February 13, with a graduation rate of 1.23%, and a total of 606 tokens graduated. The proportion of tokens that can maintain a market value of more than $50,000 within one day after graduation is 0.9%. From the overall numerical point of view, the probability of maintaining a market value of $50,000 one day after being issued on pump.fun is about one in ten thousand.

We use the six tokens that were still in existence after the issuance on February 13 as research samples to see what characteristics these surviving tokens have (during the observation process, such data samples dropped from 6 to 4).

The Dark Forest of MEME Coin: Industrialized harvesting lines earn millions a day, but retail investors have difficulty finding gold with a retention rate of one in ten thousand

Looking at these four tokens, we can summarize several characteristics. First, these tokens are all project tokens or have clear spokespersons. Three of them are AI-related project parties, and one is a personal token issued by an internet celebrity. Among them, there are no tokens randomly issued by ordinary players.

Second, the LP lock-up ratio of these tokens is very high, basically above 95%, and the lock-up amount is above $100,000. Third, the number of followers on social media is above 2,000. Although several accounts were not created long ago, their social media scores are not low due to the interaction with KOLs.

In general, the era of PVP seems to have passed. It is almost impossible for tokens issued by individuals to go viral or reach a high market value in this market. Many players who have issued tokens may have known this for a long time. In this context, DEVs that still choose to issue a large number of tokens every day obviously have their own unique business philosophy. And this dark forest-style gameplay is still in an unregulated environment.

A large number of players are reluctant to leave the market

The MEME coin track is changing from a casino where everyone is looking for angles to a hunting ground for technology and main forces against ordinary retail investors. It may be difficult for users to see the routines of RUGs sometimes, but as the actual losses gradually expand, more and more users are reluctantly withdrawing from this dark forest.

According to The Block, the trading volume of Pump.fun tokens on Solana has cooled down recently, with the average daily trading volume in the past week being only US$560 million, a new low since Christmas 2024, a sharp drop of 82% from the single-day high of US$3.13 billion three weeks ago.

The data on the Solana chain also shows a similar trend. In the past three months, the number of active wallets on the Solana chain reached 7.22 million on November 16, and fell to 3.18 million on February 1. The largest drop was more than half. Aggregators such as Meteora and Jupiter, which were popular due to the TRUMP token some time ago, also saw a rapid decline in active users after the heat cooled.

The Dark Forest of MEME Coin: Industrialized harvesting lines earn millions a day, but retail investors have difficulty finding gold with a retention rate of one in ten thousand

Even many KOLs whose main business is MEME claim that the current environment is no longer suitable for "dougou". A blogger named Laughing said: "I have completely given up betting on the opening pvp of memes. Those who buy lottery tickets will never be able to beat those who sell lottery tickets."

Arjun Balaji, a researcher at Paradigm, put it bluntly, “Memecoins were once fun and pure, but industrial trench warfare turned a harmless PvP game into a predatory game dominated by insider advantages.”

Although the market is becoming increasingly severe, we may still be able to get some inspiration from the two sides of the blockchain. On the one hand, the lack of supervision of the blockchain has led to the recklessness of malicious DEVs. On the other hand, it is precisely because of the traceability of the blockchain that no matter how the opponent hides, we can always find some clues from the chain. For players who concentrate on research, after being familiar with these malicious routines, they can also avoid similar scams.

In addition, although the token retention rate of Pump.fun has been as low as one in ten thousand, players may also avoid searching for a needle in a haystack in the earliest stage, but choose to let the bullet fly for a while, focusing on the tokens that have been issued for more than one day and are still "alive". Time seems to be becoming the most practical screening tool. For those teams that hope to issue project tokens through MEME, because of such a market environment, sincerity becomes a simple and effective narrative. Bad money is destroying the market, and good money will hit bad money hard.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006986-1.71%
KIND
KIND$0.0007909-8.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4179-2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00451+6.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005755-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards