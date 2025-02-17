LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

By: PANews
2025/02/17 20:30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009102+0.63%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000196--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008953-5.26%

LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

Written by Yuliya, PANews

Since Trump issued the coin on January 18, Pump.Fun's zero-threshold coin issuance mechanism has gradually exposed its two-sided nature: on the one hand, it injects liquidity into the market, and on the other hand, it also provides a breeding ground for black and gray industries. The hidden dangers brought by this mechanism are getting bigger and bigger, and of course, it also provides hackers with more opportunities to make money. (Stole social accounts and gave a CA) Congratulations to you who didn't delve into the project and got on board successfully.

On February 15, Argentine President Milei's high-profile support for the LIBRA token on social media pushed the project, which had soared to a market value of $4 billion, to its peak. However, after Milei suddenly deleted the tweet and issued a clarification statement, the LIBRA token plummeted, with the lowest market value shrinking to $130 million, evaporating 96% from the peak. According to people familiar with the matter, as early as a week before the token was issued, there were reports that someone bribed senior officials around President Milei with $5 million in exchange for Milei's public support. This incident caused the market's enthusiasm for meme coins to subside sharply, and the Pump.Fun craze that lasted for a year is fading. The platform protocol fee has dropped by 84.57% from the historical peak of 72,506 SOL on January 1, and now the daily income is only 11,188 SOL.

Accidentally angered top white hat hackers

When KIP Protocol announced the launch of the "Viva la Libertad" project and boasted about the success of the token $LIBRA, it claimed that the project was led by private enterprises and had nothing to do with Argentine President Milei. However, this statement was quickly refuted.

Fuzzland co-founder Chaofan Shou began to blast KIP Protocol, shouting "RNM, return the money!" He cried that he and Solayer engineer @tonykebot lost more than $2 million in the LIBRA project, and revealed the list of core members of KIP Protocol, the team behind LIBRA, saying "Let's see what two hackers and a free weekend can bring us", implying that action will be taken. (It is reported that Shou enjoys a high reputation in the field of network security. His team has successfully recovered more than $33 million in stolen funds and has received more than $1.9 million in bug bounties in the field of Web2 security.)

LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

In the next few days, Shou and KIP Protocol co-founder Julian had an online "fight" on Twitter. Julian said, "If the project really rugged, then come to me. It's your problem if you lose money, and it doesn't mean that the project has rugged." In response, Shou threatened to track down the relevant responsible persons, "from Vietnam to Singapore and then to the United States, no one can escape." Then, Shou revealed Julian's personal identity information and bluntly said, "Whether you return the money or not, running away is running away." He warned that "a case of $200 million may face a sentence of up to 50 years in the United States, so I advise you to return to Singapore as soon as possible." Although running away is indeed hateful, the editor believes that it is inappropriate to disclose the identity of others before knowing the result.

LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

Uncover the true face of the project

After the market was in turmoil, many Solana ecosystem projects said they had nothing to do with LIBRA. Meteora co-founder Ben Chow said he had never purchased, received or managed any LIBRA tokens; Jupiter co-founder Siong also said he had not joined forces with projects such as $LIBRA and $ENRON to commit evil.

An investigation by blockchain analysis company Bubblemaps shows that there is a close connection between LIBRA and the previously controversial MELANIA token project. The early sniping wallets of the two projects are highly overlapped, and both use similar "pump and dump" techniques.

  • Using the Cross-Chain Protocol (CCTP) to transfer funds between different public chains
  • Front-running transactions through multiple linked wallets
  • About $87 million was withdrawn from the liquidity pool

LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking

In an interview with YouTube blogger Coffeezilla, Hayden Davis admitted that the team conducted sniping transactions when both LIBRA and MELANIA projects were launched, but emphasized that the original intention of the operation was to protect the liquidity of the projects rather than to profit from them. The core members of the LIBRA project include:

  • Hayden Davis (Founder, Kelsier Ventures)
  • Julian Peh (Founder of KIP Protocol)
  • Mauricio Novelli (Argentina Science and Technology Forum)
  • Manuel Godoy (Argentina Technology Forum)

Hayden said that the issuance of LIBRA was not a "cutting of leeks", but a market crash caused by a failed plan. He currently has $100 million in funds and is looking for a solution. He revealed that sniping operations have become a common phenomenon in the meme coin field, and most projects will be exploited by insiders or high-frequency traders during the issuance stage.

In addition, Hayden also pointed out that large meme coin projects including TRUMP, MELANIA, and LIBRA are essentially "insider games" and it is difficult for ordinary investors to participate fairly. He also defended the role of Argentine President Javier Milei in LIBRA, saying that Milei has limited knowledge of cryptocurrencies and supports LIBRA more out of experimental attempts.

Reflection on the incident

The chain reaction caused by the incident continues to ferment:

  • Market level: Bitcoin's market share has climbed to a four-year high of 60%. QCP Capital analysis points out that the "runaway" scandal of the LIBRA project may suppress the market of altcoins and meme coins for a long time;
  • Judicial level: At present, the Argentine government has set up an inter-departmental investigation team to jointly investigate the case with financial supervision and anti-money laundering agencies. The former central bank governor and others have filed a lawsuit, accusing Milei of playing a key role in the project and suspected of fraud;
  • Industry reflection: Zhu Su, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, believes that the main mistake of the Libra team was to withdraw from the Meteora liquidity pool and conduct short-term arbitrage operations, otherwise it would have operated similarly to the TRUMP token.

This cryptocurrency drama, which combines political endorsement, hacker confrontation and capital manipulation, exposes three real dilemmas in the Web3 world:

  • Government endorsement does not mean the project is credible
  • Insider trading and market manipulation remain prevalent in the cryptocurrency market
  • Community self-governance, especially with the participation of technical experts, may be more effective than traditional regulation
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006986-1.71%
KIND
KIND$0.0007909-8.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4179-2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00451+6.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005755-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards