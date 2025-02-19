K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change

By: PANews
2025/02/19 17:56
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.072-2.81%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00181565-2.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,933.42-1.29%
Propy
PRO$0.5813-6.61%
MAY
MAY$0.02992-0.72%

By Brian McGleenon

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Report Overview

  • Bitcoin remains in a state of low volatility, and risk-averse traders are pushing down yields, volumes and futures premiums. However, K33 Research said this situation generally does not last long.

  • Analyst Vetle Lunde pointed out that although the pro-cryptocurrency Trump administration is a positive factor in the long run, current market uncertainty still exists and traders should remain cautious until a clear direction emerges.

Bitcoin's low volatility continues

Bitcoin remains in low volatility, posting a modest 2% weekly loss, according to K33 Research. Risk-averse traders have pushed returns, volatility and trading volumes down to multi-month lows.

Vetle Lunde, head of research at K33, noted that while the pro-cryptocurrency Trump administration is good news for Bitcoin and the industry as a whole in the long run, short-term uncertainty is suppressing market activity.

“Bitcoin metrics are weakening across the board, including volume, yields, options premiums, ETF flows, all returning to levels not seen before the election,” Lunde said in a note Tuesday. “Amid this depressed state, volatility has fallen to multi-month lows.”

Lunde stressed that 37% of the top 100 companies in the U.S. stock market currently have higher monthly volatility than Bitcoin, a level not seen since October 2023. However, he went on to urge that such periods of low volatility generally do not last long and traders should be prepared for sudden changes.

He added: "Overall risk aversion suggests traders are ready for downside volatility, while current modest leverage levels suggest a low potential threat of cascading liquidations."

CME Bitcoin futures hint at imminent market turnaround

Lunde's analysis of CME Bitcoin futures shows that the recent futures premium has fallen below 5%, which is rare. Looking back at the data from 2021 to 2025, low premiums usually occur at the same time as weak market performance. This situation may be affected by the long bear market in 2022.

In futures trading, basis refers to the price difference between futures and spot of the same asset. When futures prices are higher than spot prices, there is a premium, which usually means bullish market sentiment; when futures prices are lower than spot prices (discount), it indicates a bearish trend.

He reiterated that Bitcoin tends to perform best when the basis is strong, and urged the market to remain cautious amid the current uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006986-1.71%
KIND
KIND$0.0007909-8.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4179-2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00451+6.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005755-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards