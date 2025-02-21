A look at seven popular equity NFTs: Many crypto projects backed by high financing have seen significant increases

By: PANews
2025/02/21 11:02
Moonveil
MORE$0.0235-3.29%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004189+0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008962-4.97%

Author: Nancy, PANews

For many airdrop hunters, simply "pulling the wool" is no longer cost-effective. In addition to the tedious tasks, the uncertainty of time and money costs, there is also the risk of being "checked for witches". In contrast, NFT ambush has become a more attractive airdrop game strategy. As more and more crypto projects target NFT holders for airdrops, especially the lucrative returns brought by some successful cases, the market demand for equity NFTs with potential airdrop expectations has increased significantly, pushing their floor prices to continue to rise. For project parties, using NFT airdrops can not only carry out marketing at low cost, but also effectively attract more users to participate, and increase the exposure and popularity of the project.

In this article, PANews lists seven equity-based NFTs that have been popular recently. These NFTs are backed by high-value financing projects, and most of them have not issued tokens. From a value perspective, many NFTs have been empowered with actual value. And stimulated by the expectation of airdrops, many issued NFTs have achieved significant increases.

Sign：Seeing Signs NFT

A look at seven popular equity NFTs: Many crypto projects backed by high financing have seen significant increases

Seeing Signs NFT is the official NFT of Sign, the infrastructure on the token distribution chain. Sign launched the Seeing Signs NFT minting event in January this year, and subsequently destroyed the NFTs involved in unfair minting, and announced the repurchase of some NFTs to be distributed to the community.

OpenSea data shows that as of February 21, the floor price of Seeing Signs NFT exceeded 2 ETH, an increase of more than 900% from the minting price (0.2 ETH), and the total transaction volume was about 362 ETH. It is worth mentioning that the floor price of Seeing Signs NFT once surpassed the leading NFT project Azuki. However, Sign CEO Xin Yan emphasized that this series of NFTs is positioned as a community-exclusive honor badge, not for public sale, and do not blindly follow the trend before seeing the official signal of the project.

It is reported that Sign was founded in 2022 and recently announced that it had received US$16 million in financing. At present, Sign has received a total of more than US$28.65 million in financing in three rounds of financing. Investors include YZi Labs, Hack VC, Amber Group, Animoca Brands, HashKey Capital, Sequoia China, Sequoia Capital, NGC Ventures, GBV Capital and Matrixport Ventures.

Kaito AI: Kaito Genesis NFT

Kaito Genesis NFT is a series of 1,500 NFTs launched by the crypto search engine KaitoAI. The official has taken a snapshot of NFT holders, allocated 15% of the airdrop pool, and collectively owns 50% of the voting rights. Currently, Kaito has opened airdrops, and NFTs and Yaps have received 10% of the token supply.

However, due to the airdrop scale being lower than the community's expectations and the positive impact of the landing, the price of Kaito Genesis has fallen sharply. According to the latest data from NFTPrice Floor, as of February 21, the floor price of Kaito Genesis NFT reached 2.42 ETH, up 2320% from the minting price (0.1 ETH), but it has fallen by more than 50.4% in the past 24 hours, with a total transaction volume of more than 16,000 ETH.

Kaito AI has publicly received two rounds of financing, with a total amount of US$10.8 million. The latest valuation is approximately US$87.5 million. Participating investors include Dragonfly, Mirana Ventures, Sequoia China, Folius Ventures, Caladan, Superscrypt and Spartan Group.

MegaETH: The Fluffle

A look at seven popular equity NFTs: Many crypto projects backed by high financing have seen significant increases

On February 15, Ethereum L2 solution MegaETH recently announced the launch of the soul-bound NFT series The Fluffle, with a total of 10,000, whitelisted at 1ETH, and the rights and interests enjoyed by NFT holders include 5% of the future token distribution. However, this sale has caused great controversy in the community and has been accused of being a disguised ICO. For this reason, MegaETH recently announced that it will adjust the casting rules of NFT The Fluffle and adopt a random lottery (RNG) system. On February 13, MegaETH announced that 5,000 of the NFTs (minted at 1 ETH) have been sold out, and the team has raised 4,960 ETH, worth more than 13.1 million US dollars.

MegaETH has received $30 million in financing, with investors including Dragonfly, Robot Ventures, Figment Capital, Big Brain Holdings, Folius Ventures and Vitalik Buterin.

0G Labs: One Gravity

A look at seven popular equity NFTs: Many crypto projects backed by high financing have seen significant increases

One Gravity is the first PFP NFT series of the 0G ecosystem. 0G officially provides technical support. The total number is 1,888 and it is currently in the whitelist stage.

0G is a modular AI blockchain with a scalable and programmable DA layer suitable for AI dApps. 0G has received $70 million in public financing, and investors include Hack VC, Delphi Digital, OKX Ventures, Samsung Next, Bankless Ventures, Samsung Next, Animoca Brands, Alliance DAO and Delphi Digital.

OpenSea: Gemesis

Gemesis is a limited edition commemorative NFT series released by OpenSea Pro, which users could mint for free. Not long ago, OpenSea announced the upcoming launch of SEA tokens, the launch of the OS2 open beta, and the introduction of the XP points system. 49,785 Gemesis NFT holders received early access to the OS2 platform after the snapshot. It is speculated that accumulating these points may bring token rewards. However, because the mechanism was accused of encouraging fake orders and ignoring the contributions of builders, OpenSea suspended the airdrop reward system.

NFTPrice Floor data shows that as of February 21, the floor price of Gemesis reached 0.04 ETH, an increase of nearly 55.9% in 30 days.

OpenSea is one of the leading NFT trading platforms. It has received over US$420 million in the past five rounds of financing, including the most recent US$300 million Series C round with a valuation of up to US$13.3 billion. Investors include Paradigm, Tiger Global, a16z, Coatue Management, 1confirmation, Standard Crypto, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Animoca Brands and Blockchain Capital.

Doodles: Doodles NFT

A look at seven popular equity NFTs: Many crypto projects backed by high financing have seen significant increases

On February 14, the NFT project Doodles officially launched its official token $DOOD, and plans to issue it on the Solana chain, with a total supply of 10 billion, of which 30% will be allocated to the Doodles community. Affected by the launch of the token, Doodles' NFT transaction volume has increased significantly during this period.

NFTPrice Floor data shows that as of February 31, the floor price of Doodles was 3.71 ETH, and the transaction volume increased by nearly 144.2% in the past 7 days.

Doodles received $54 million in financing in 2022 with a valuation of $704 million. Investors included Seven Seven Six, FTX Ventures, 10T Holdings and Acrew Capital.

Linea: Memenomics NFTs

On February 19, Linea announced that it had issued Memenomics NFT at 10:00 Beijing time on February 20, inspired by the article "Memenomics: The Economy of Memes", which showcased some well-known Memecoins on Linea, including Foxy, CROAK by Efrogs and Ethereum Frogs. However, the official said that the NFT focuses on honoring MEME culture and community spirit and has nothing to do with Linea TGE (token generation event).

Element data shows that as of February 21, the floor price of Memenomics NFT is 0.054 ETH, and the total transaction volume is temporarily 19 ETH.

Linea plans to issue LINEA tokens in the first quarter of this year, and completed the Sybil attack review in January. More than 470,000 addresses will not be airdropped.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006986-1.71%
KIND
KIND$0.0007909-8.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4179-2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00451+6.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005755-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards