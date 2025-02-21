OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin stands on the bull-bear dividing line, and the market has differences on the target price of $99,000

By: PANews
2025/02/21 12:00
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002541+40.07%

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin stands on the bull-bear dividing line, and the market has differences on the target price of $99,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

Strategy (formerly Microstrategy) plans to expand its Bitcoin holdings by issuing $2 billion in senior convertible bonds, a move that has triggered a chain reaction, with companies such as Goodfood and Lightspark also launching similar investment actions. In terms of the development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, the Ethereum Foundation has launched an open intent framework to simplify cross-chain asset transfers and unify the Ethereum ecosystem, especially to solve the efficiency problems brought about by the increasingly decentralized L2 ecosystem. Under this positive influence, the price of Ethereum has shown an upward trend and is expected to rise to $4,000. In contrast, the Bitcoin market faces the dual test of demand and liquidity. Although some analysts point out that the price of Bitcoin may climb to $99,000, there are obvious differences in market views. Well-known investor Stephen Weiss has reduced his holdings of Bitcoin due to weakening market momentum, and technical analysis also shows that Bitcoin is hovering on the historical indicator line that separates bulls and bears. However, institutional investors including Strategy, Goodfood and BlackRock are still actively deploying, and industry experts such as David Marcus of Lightspark, Aleš Michl, Governor of the Czech National Bank, and Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, also continue to be optimistic about the prospects of Bitcoin, believing that it is expected to usher in a new golden period of development.

2. Key data (as of 09:50 HKT on February 21)

  • S&P 500: 6,117.52 (+4.01% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,962.36 (+3.37% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.502% (-7.40 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 106.53 (-1.80% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $98,374 (+5.31% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $29.49 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,742.74 (-18.00% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $14.93 billion

3. ETF flows (February 20 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$252.8 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$13.1 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Initial jobless claims (20 February 20 21:30)

  • Actual: 219,000 / Previous: 213,000 / Expected: 215,000

Federal Reserve meeting minutes (February 20, 03:30)

5. Hot News

Australian ETF Operator BetaShares Launches BTC ETF

Franklin Templeton Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum Index ETFs

Grayscale's XRP ETF has been published in the Federal Register, and the US SEC needs to make a decision before October 18

Canary Fund’s ‘Litecoin ETF’ Added to DTCC Website

Argentina Senate Asks Government for Report on LIBRA Token Scandal

SBF changes political stance to support Trump in first interview in prison, seeks pardon

Crypto exchange Kraken is considering launching a stablecoin

Coinbase will list Kaito (KAITO)

Figure receives SEC approval to issue first interest-bearing stablecoin

The U.S. SEC announced the establishment of a cyber and emerging technology division to protect retail investors and combat crypto asset fraud

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending February 15 was 219,000, compared with expectations of 215,000 and a previous value of 214,000.

Wintermute is one of the market makers of KAITO and received 1.2 million tokens from the multi-signature address of the project 3 hours ago

Market News: Coinbase and Kraken are still discussing the acquisition of Deribit

Binance Futures will add 50 new U-margined perpetual contracts

Coinbase adds tokenbot (CLANKER) to its coin listing roadmap

Montana's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Passes Committee Review and Enters House Vote Stage

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006986-1.71%
KIND
KIND$0.0007909-8.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4179-2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00451+6.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005755-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards