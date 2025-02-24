After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

By: PANews
2025/02/24 11:33
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.41%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9997+0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001166-1.35%
AaveToken
AAVE$242.98-3.44%

Original article: Omer Goldberg , Founder of Chaos Labs

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

After Bybit suffered a $1.4 billion hack, the cryptocurrency market faced a serious impact. How DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms responded to this largest hack in history, as well as potential contagion risks and USDe price fluctuations, has become the focus of attention in the crypto field. This article will explore the impact of this attack on Aave, Ethena, and USDe, analyze how the DeFi system responded to this incident, and explore whether Proof of Reserves can prevent liquidations of more than $20 million.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

After the attack, the Chaos Labs team, together with bgdlabs, AaveChan and LlamaRisk, formed an emergency response team to assess the risks and systemic risks that Aave may face.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

The emergency response team focused on several core issues: Bybit’s solvency status, whether there is a possibility of a larger attack, and the impact any bankruptcy or write-down might have on Aave given its exposure to sUSDe.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Ethena Labs confirmed that its funds are held in custody through Copper.co , but the market is still concerned about the chain reaction that may be caused by Bybit’s inability to realize profits and losses, and whether USDe will face a deeper risk of decoupling.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

An analysis of Bybit’s bankruptcy risk shows that there are three main hidden dangers: exposure risk caused by USDe hedging failure, chain liquidation risk caused by ETH price decline, and potential DeFi contagion risk.

This prompted the relevant parties to accurately quantify the losses in order to decide whether to take measures such as freezing the sUSDe market. The transparency dashboard shows Ethena's ETH configuration on Bybit, while Ethena Labs' collateral is safely stored over-the-counter at Copper.co . This custody solution and over-the-counter settlement mechanism effectively avoids the bankruptcy risk of exchanges like FTX.

Assuming that the $400 million "book" notional ETH position cannot be liquidated and the ETH price drops 25% before Copper.co releases the funds, Ethena could face an unhedged loss of $100 million. However, considering the $60 million insurance fund, USDe's total backing loss is expected to be only 0.5%.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Based on the judgment that the risks are relatively controllable, Aave has prepared a risk response plan and continues to monitor developments.

In terms of price, USDe showed obvious price deviations in different trading venues. On the Bybit platform, USDe/USDT once fell to $0.96 due to panic selling and lack of immediate arbitrage.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

In contrast, on-chain pricing has been more stable, with only a brief decoupling to $0.994, which was quickly recovered through arbitrage. This difference is mainly due to the redemption mechanism and the role of the oracle.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

Unlike CeFi, USDe redemptions can be performed continuously and atomically on-chain through the Mint and Redeem contract. USDe's on-chain redemption mechanism worked smoothly, completing $117 million in redemptions in a few hours. Ethena Labs also increased the redemption buffer to $250 million and maintained price stability through continuous replenishment until USDe regained its peg. Due to the atomic nature of USDe redemptions, whitelisted redeemers quickly closed the price gap on Curve.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

However, the anomaly of the oracle amplified the market risk. Chainlink’s USDe/USD price oracle deviated from the on-chain price and fell to $0.977, although the redemption mechanism was still operating normally.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

This deviation resulted in $22 million in liquidations on Aave, with traders being liquidated due to secondary market price fluctuations despite the fact that their USDe assets were well collateralized.

After the Bybit hack, how can DeFi effectively cope with market turmoil?

This highlights the room for improvement in the oracle mechanism. A smart data source that integrates proof of reserves may be able to provide a more accurate valuation of USDe and avoid unnecessary liquidations. Considering real-time redemption, rather than relying solely on the weighted average transaction price. Such a smart oracle can:

  • Prevent unnecessary liquidations;
  • Maintaining capital efficiency;
  • Reduce market pressure

What can be improved?

Risk, price, and proof-of-reserve data must work together, not in isolation, to ensure value and maintain the resilience of DeFi systems under stress. Price oracles should reflect true collateral backing, not just secondary market prices.

Overall, the DeFi ecosystem withstood this stress test. The Bybit team stabilized the market by maintaining transparent communication, the Ethena Labs team quickly eliminated risk exposure and ensured smooth redemption, and Aave effectively controlled risks without generating bad debts.

This incident shows that in order to build a more resilient system, the industry needs smarter oracles and risk-aware infrastructure to improve capital efficiency while ensuring security. It is only a matter of time before the next major stress test comes, and the industry needs to prepare for it.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.006986-1.71%
KIND
KIND$0.0007909-8.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4179-2.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00451+6.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013055-17.98%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000217+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005755-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02346-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Chorus One and MEV Zone Team Up to Boost Avalanche Staking Rewards