OSL Trading Time: BTC rebounded strongly over the weekend, only 15.6% away from its all-time high

By: PANews
2025/03/03 13:30
Bitcoin
BTC$110,888.07-1.56%

OSL Trading Time: BTC rebounded strongly over the weekend, only 15.6% away from its all-time high

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) recently announced the establishment of a new advisory group, the Silviculture Society, to promote the further development of the Ethereum ecosystem. However, this move has also triggered criticism from the Ethereum community about the direction of the project. A research paper proposes a new decentralized block construction model that aims to encourage broader community participation and reduce the risks posed by the maximum extractable value (MEV). At the same time, the Ethereum Foundation appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as co-executive directors in a leadership reshuffle, injecting new management power into the foundation.

In the crypto application space, Ethereum cryptocurrency MetaMask plans to launch native support for Bitcoin and Solana in the coming months. This move shows that multiple cryptocurrencies are gaining wider acceptance and integration.

In the Bitcoin market, Bitcoin showed a strong recovery momentum last Friday, driven by political and regulatory factors, with prices rising nearly 10%. However, despite positive signs in the market, Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of as much as $2.7 billion, reflecting investors' uncertainty about the market and potential bear market risks. At the same time, Bitcoin's long-term development continues to advance. The strategic efforts of Michael Saylor, co-founder of Bitcoin company Strategy, helped Bitcoin achieve $2.6 billion in gains in early 2025. Although Bitcoin's market value has reached $1.5 trillion, Solv Protocol co-founder Ryan Chow pointed out that its utility in the DeFi field is still slow to develop due to infrastructure and regulatory barriers. However, with the gradual thawing of the regulatory environment and the continuous maturity of Ethereum-based DeFi, Bitcoin's potential is being gradually released.

In addition, traditional financial institutions are also accelerating their integration with crypto assets. BlackRock, a leading global asset management company, has included its iShares Bitcoin ETF in some model portfolios and allocated 1-2% of its shares in alternative investments. Despite this, the president of the Swiss National Bank still regards cryptocurrencies as a "niche phenomenon" and is cautious about their mainstreaming. Volatility in the Bitcoin market remains. Some analysts predict that Bitcoin may usher in a further rebound, while others warn of potential risk factors based on changes in the macroeconomic environment.

2. Key data (as of 13:00 HKT on March 3)

  • S&P 500: 5,954.50 (1.24% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,847.28 (-2.4% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: -7.55% (-34.60 basis points for the year)

  • US dollar index: 107.243 (-1.14% year-on-year)

  • Bitcoin: $92,560.38 (-0.77% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $68,429.6 million

  • Ethereum: $2,440.10 (-26.55% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.855 billion

3. ETF flows (February 28 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $94.34 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$41.82 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US February ISM Manufacturing PMI (March 4, 23:00)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 50.9 / Expected: 50.5

US President Trump was invited to deliver his first speech to Congress (March 4)

FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams spoke at the Bloomberg Investment Forum (03:30, March 5)

U.S. ADP employment in February (10,000 people) (March 5, 21:15)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 18.3 / Expected: 14

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending February 28 (10,000 barrels) (23:30, March 5)

  • Actual: None / Previous: -233.2 / Expected: None

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 1 (10,000 people) (March 6, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 24.2 / Expected: 23.5

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in a panel discussion on the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 7)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

This week's preview | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit; Ethena (ENA), Sui (SUI), etc. will unlock tokens worth more than $1 billion

Macroeconomic outlook this week: Non-farm payrolls, Powell, and Trump compete for the spotlight, and the Fed's bet on rate cuts increases

Data: ENA, SUI and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, of which ENA unlocking value is about 835 million US dollars

CME Bitcoin futures set record with gap of more than $10,000

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $2.61 billion last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net outflow of $1.17 billion

David Sacks, the “Crypto Czar”, confirmed that he sold all his cryptocurrency holdings before taking office in the US government

Metaplanet announces an increase in holdings of 156 Bitcoins

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Traditional financial industry better keep up with the pace of cryptocurrency, otherwise it will soon die out

Cronos proposes to re-issue 70 billion burned tokens to “create the Cronos Strategic Reserve”

ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth

David Sacks: Trump is fulfilling his promise to make the United States the "cryptocurrency capital of the world"

Trump says crypto strategic reserve will include Bitcoin and Ethereum

After Trump's statement, SOL, XRP and ADA all rose, and ADA rose 27.24% in 24 hours

Trump instructs presidential task force to advance strategic cryptocurrency reserves including XRP, SOL, and ADA

Greeks.Live: Most traders are watching to see if $82,000 can hold support on Bitcoin's weekly chart

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum

CryptoQuant CEO: Ethereum has internal problems, the team may no longer trust the leadership

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin gains of $2.6 billion in the first two months of 2025

Ethereum Foundation Appoints Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as Co-Executive Directors

CZ releases "crazy idea of token issuance" but says he has no plans to issue tokens

Solana Co-founder: Bitcoin is an insurance, not an investment, and it can ensure that your assets will not return to zero as much as possible

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4121-3.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00456+7.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013049-17.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002169+1.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005773-2.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0235-3.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

The post Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is calling for more and higher interest rate cuts, noting that urgency is key as trade-war tensions between the United States and China ramp up. Summary Fed Governor Stephen Miran says there’s need for urgent interest rate cuts. He told CNBC that the latest flare in trade tension between the U.S. and China brings new risks to the economic outlook. Miran is calling for a further 1.25 percentage points cut in 2025, with the Fed having cut by 25 basis points in September Miran’s comments come ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting this October, with the Fed having signaled more rate cuts before the U.S. government shutdown rocked markets. A fresh focus on the U.S. economy has emerged amid the data blackout and the recent flare in U.S.-China trade tensions. Miran, who shared his remarks during an interview with CNBC’s Invest in America Forum,  highlighted an urgency in rate cuts as one of the main policy outlook factors amid growing uncertainty.  In his view, the market currently faces increased downside risks, and it’s incumbent upon policymakers to be alive to this fact. The same needs to be reflected in policy action, he noted. “I had been operating under the assumption that the uncertainty had dissipated, and therefore I felt more sanguine about some aspects of the growth outlook. Now, potentially, this is back because the Chinese are reneging on deals that were already made,” he told CNBC. Miran calls for Fed to cut by 1.25% Notably, Miran is vouching for an additional 1.25 percentage points cut in coming months. That’s on top of the 25 basis points cut the central bank announced following its Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September. The FOMC’s next meeting is set for Oct. 28–29, with the market…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07238-4.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013049-17.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0235-3.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

AI Defense: Unleashing Revolutionary Next-Gen Tech at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025