Trump named Cardano as one of the US's strategic crypto reserves. How does Cardano create a bull market illusion through narrative?

By: PANews
2025/03/03 15:40
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.071-3.01%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006849-2.72%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002541+40.07%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Through the ups and downs of the crypto market, the old public chain Cardano always has its own BUFF blessing, and it has been on the rise all the way. In this cycle, the old Cardano has been renewed, anchored in the Bitcoin L2 narrative, and recently has been frequently screened with multiple identities such as US crypto reserve assets, ETF application targets, and institutional configuration hot choices, making its presence felt.

Ecological indicators were crushed, and policy buffs were filled up, which was accused of being a relationship-based household.

On March 2, Trump issued a statement announcing that his digital asset executive order instructed the presidential task force to advance the strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and ADA. However, this news was not entirely unexpected. At the end of January this year, Ripple CEO Garlinghouse confirmed that he had discussed with Trump the possibility of using XRP as a strategic reserve asset for the United States, and emphasized that the reserve should be diversified. Now it seems that this game has already been laid out.

Stimulated by this news, the crypto market "revived" overnight. Among them, Cardano's ADA performed particularly well. According to Coingecko data, its highest increase in 24 hours exceeded 78.1%, directly dominating the hot search list. However, while the market sentiment is high, there are also doubts: Cardano's technical strength and ecological development are slightly inferior to other selected assets. Why was it selected as a US reserve asset?

Trump named Cardano as one of the US's strategic crypto reserves. How does Cardano create a bull market illusion through narrative?

Cardano holders have a high willingness to hold for the long term, and more than 60% choose to lock their positions to support the network, which also increases the health of the network. According to the staking data website Staking Rewards, Cardano is the fourth largest POS blockchain network, with a staking amount of US$23.34 billion and a staking rate of 60.1%.

Trump named Cardano as one of the US's strategic crypto reserves. How does Cardano create a bull market illusion through narrative?

However, according to DeFillama data, as of March 3, Cardano's TVL was nearly $508 million, the market value of on-chain stablecoins was $22.55 million, and the application revenue in the past 24 hours was only $3,024. During the same period, Solana's TVL was as high as $8.38 billion, with a daily income of about $836,000. From the perspective of ecological indicators, Cardano lags behind the other selected assets. Despite the amazing scale of pledge, ADA's pledge has not been converted into actual dApp applications, which means that there are still large gaps to be filled in its ecology.

Trump named Cardano as one of the US's strategic crypto reserves. How does Cardano create a bull market illusion through narrative?

“So does this mean we have to change our name to ‘American Digital Asset’?” Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson joked in his latest tweet.

In fact, the outside world has always dubbed Cardano as the "Japanese public chain", but Cardano is an American-made project founded by American Charles Hoskinson, one of the original eight co-founders of Ethereum, who has invested a lot of money and energy in blockchain, longevity science, extraterrestrial exploration and other fields. In 2014, after Hoskinson left due to product differences with Vitalik Buterin over the development direction of Ethereum, he founded Input Output Global, headquartered in the United States, and launched Cardano. The reason why Cardano is so popular in the Japanese market and even called "Japanese Ethereum" is largely related to its early financing model. It is reported that nearly 95% of the buyers in Cardano's public offering are from Japanese investors, also known as "retirement investment", mainly because this public offering was led by the Japanese company Emurgo. At that time, Japan's regulatory environment was relatively loose compared to Europe and the United States, which also made Cardano misunderstood as a Japanese project. But with the increasing openness of US encryption policies, Cardano is gradually fading its Japanese impression.

As for the selection of Cardano into the strategic asset reserve, many people speculate that it is not based on technology, but on the close connection with the US government, especially the founder Charles Hoskinson has hinted many times. For example, in November 2024, when Charles Hoskinson was rumored to be considered by Trump to appoint him as a crypto policy adviser, he revealed in a conversation that he had a close relationship with a member of Trump's team. He said that he would work with lawmakers and the government to promote the passage of a bipartisan bill. Cardano R&D company Input Output Global will establish a cryptocurrency regulatory policy office in early 2025, and plans to contact "leaders in certain key positions" in the US government to promote the formulation of a legislative agenda for securities and commodities related to cryptocurrencies. However, as of now, the specific progress of this plan has not been made public, and there is no evidence that he has been officially employed by the US government.

Trump named Cardano as one of the US's strategic crypto reserves. How does Cardano create a bull market illusion through narrative?

Charles Hoskinson also clarified on March 2 that “no one has been appointed to a cryptocurrency-related role by the executive branch tonight. The meeting does not mean an endorsement or granting of magical new powers. The legislative process is like this. It takes time and effort. I will not comment on this topic again until there is definite and substantive news about the legislative process. These news must be related to the formulation of new laws to enable the industry to survive and prosper in the United States.”

From academics to Bitcoin wingmen, Cardano's narrative posts are hot topics

Narratives may change, but Cardano remains unchanged.

Recently, Cardano's multiple market dynamics have made it one of the hottest targets in the market. For example, ADA is one of the top three assets in the latest holdings of Grayscale Smart Contract Fund, accounting for 18.23%; Grayscale's application for Cardano spot ETF has been accepted by the US SEC; Cardano plans to integrate Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin to enhance its DeFi ecosystem and provide RLUSD with more extensive usage opportunities, etc.

Not long ago, Charles Hoskinson also disclosed that Input Output Global (IOG) will focus on developing the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem in 2025. The team plans to cooperate with Fair Gate Labs, a multi-party computing protocol developer, with the goal of launching a demo version before the Bitcoin Conference in May 2025. The technology developed by Fair Gate Labs will become the basis of BitcoinOS, and there is no need to issue additional tokens. Cross-chain transactions only require Bitcoin. The project will also cooperate with community projects and wallet service providers to achieve the goal of "awakening the sleeping giant."

This time, the dividends of the strategic reserve policy will undoubtedly bring additional policy support to Cardano and provide it with new capital flows and attention in the market.

Looking back at the development history of Cardano, in the past few rounds of market baptism, Cardano has always been good at constructing eye-catching narratives to shape a unique market image and increase market attention by leveraging external events.

From its origins as a "research-driven third-generation blockchain" to its environmental brand as a "green Ethereum killer", to the ecological moment of the launch of smart contracts, it has now transformed into a new role as "Bitcoin Layer 2". These narratives are sometimes not entirely based on the technology itself, but are more driven by external events and public opinion. In particular, bull market cycles tend to magnify its potential and quickly become the focus of market attention with its strong ability to pull the market.

However, from the initial academic school to the current Bitcoin "wingman", although Cardano has been quite successful in narrative evolution, the actual application problem behind it is still its biggest weakness. With the help of the "U.S. policy tailwind", whether Cardano can break the inherent impression under the previous bull market illusion remains to be seen.

It is said to be a piece of paper, and the execution path remains a mystery

However, in addition to the question of interest transfer, the implementation method, timetable, specific scale and source of funds of altcoins such as ADA being named by Trump as strategic reserve assets are still unclear. The market believes that it is more at the intention stage and the execution is a mystery. (Related reading: Trump announced the cryptocurrency reserve plan: 5 assets were selected, but the "advertising space" was questioned and the implementation method is uncertain )

Udi Wertheimer, founder of Taproot Wizards, believes that “the best view of the strategic reserve that I have seen so far is that this is just a typical Trump negotiation tactic. To actually build a reserve, Trump must convince Congress, and he can't decide alone. Whenever Trump needs to convince other stakeholders, he always makes a ridiculous claim first, which he can retract later. So, in Trump's chess language, this just means that he is telling Congress that if you don't agree to the Bitcoin reserve, I will propose more outrageous conditions.”

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, pointed out, “There’s nothing new here, just empty talk. Tell me when they get congressional approval to borrow money or raise the price of gold. Without these, they have no money to buy Bitcoin and altcoins.”

"Investing only in Bitcoin may be the best option - the simplest, and the logic behind it as the successor to gold is also clear; if people want more diversified options, they can build a market capitalization-weighted crypto asset index to keep it unbiased," said Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4121-3.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00456+7.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013049-17.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002169+1.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005773-2.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0235-3.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

The post Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is calling for more and higher interest rate cuts, noting that urgency is key as trade-war tensions between the United States and China ramp up. Summary Fed Governor Stephen Miran says there’s need for urgent interest rate cuts. He told CNBC that the latest flare in trade tension between the U.S. and China brings new risks to the economic outlook. Miran is calling for a further 1.25 percentage points cut in 2025, with the Fed having cut by 25 basis points in September Miran’s comments come ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting this October, with the Fed having signaled more rate cuts before the U.S. government shutdown rocked markets. A fresh focus on the U.S. economy has emerged amid the data blackout and the recent flare in U.S.-China trade tensions. Miran, who shared his remarks during an interview with CNBC’s Invest in America Forum,  highlighted an urgency in rate cuts as one of the main policy outlook factors amid growing uncertainty.  In his view, the market currently faces increased downside risks, and it’s incumbent upon policymakers to be alive to this fact. The same needs to be reflected in policy action, he noted. “I had been operating under the assumption that the uncertainty had dissipated, and therefore I felt more sanguine about some aspects of the growth outlook. Now, potentially, this is back because the Chinese are reneging on deals that were already made,” he told CNBC. Miran calls for Fed to cut by 1.25% Notably, Miran is vouching for an additional 1.25 percentage points cut in coming months. That’s on top of the 25 basis points cut the central bank announced following its Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September. The FOMC’s next meeting is set for Oct. 28–29, with the market…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07238-4.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013049-17.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0235-3.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

AI Defense: Unleashing Revolutionary Next-Gen Tech at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025