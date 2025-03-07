OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility

By: PANews
2025/03/07 11:45

OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

Recently, Bitcoin's market performance has been significantly affected by the words and deeds of former US President Donald Trump and developments in regions such as South Korea and China. Market volatility has become the norm, with the $1.4 billion Bybit default and recent bearish trends causing Bitcoin's value to fluctuate significantly.

Still, market analysts believe Bitcoin may have formed a strong low, indicating upside potential in future trading volatility. South Korea is inching closer to a decision on a Bitcoin ETF, taking a page from Japan’s positive stance on digital assets. Meanwhile, China’s decision to increase its money supply to address economic challenges and trade tensions with the United States could catalyze Bitcoin’s gains.

Another positive factor for Bitcoin is that it was used to secure the election results of the local Republican convention, highlighting its diverse application value. In addition, one trader predicted that Bitcoin will enter a bear market phase, which could lead to a sharp drop and push the price of Bitcoin to the $73,000 mark.

In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price appears to be under pressure, showing signs of decline, signaling a possible end to its bullish trend. Ethereum’s ambitious upgrade Project Petra continues to move forward despite apparent errors on the main testnet.

In the DeFi space, Solana tokens are considered undervalued compared to Ethereum, showing future growth potential. In addition, Skate launched the first automated market maker protocol that supports cross-chain virtual machines, further enriching market options.

Despite the potential bullish opportunities, Bitcoin continues to grapple with the negative impact of darknet links, and sentiment fragility has further weighed on its performance. Therefore, market participants must anticipate further volatility that may be in the future.

2. Key data (as of 09:30 HKT on March 7)

  • S&P 500: 5,738.52 (-2.43% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,069.26 (-5.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.276% (-30.00 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 104.14 (-4.01% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $89,919 (-3.74% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $43.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,205.15 (-34.07% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $19.99 billion3.

3. ETF flows (as of March 5 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$38.3 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$63.32 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in the panel discussion of the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7, 23:45)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 8, 2:30 am)

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

Mint Blockchain: MINT airdrop will be unlocked in three months, with 50% unlocked in the first phase

Two US lawmakers plan to release “significant plan” on Bitcoin next Tuesday

Market News: CANARY SUI ETF Registered in Delaware

Bithumb to List AVL Token in Korean Won Market

Movement will launch mainnet on March 10

Japan plans to classify cryptocurrencies as new assets rather than securities

Coinbase Director: Trump's latest executive order is expected to reduce $18 billion in Bitcoin selling pressure

Jinshi: The United States has established a Bitcoin war reserve, but will not actively purchase additional Bitcoin

Texas Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Passed by Senate

Jito Foundation Contributors Propose New JTO Token Economic Model, Including Potential Buyback

YZi Labs invests in Tensorplex Labs to advance decentralized AI

Safe{Wallet} updates the progress of the hacker investigation and confirms that the North Korean hacker group TraderTraitor is behind the incident

Insider: Manus token has nothing to do with the Manus AI Agent product team

World Liberty Financial and Sui reach strategic reserve cooperation

David Sacks: Government’s lack of long-term Bitcoin strategy is costing taxpayers huge losses

Tether freezes $28 million in USDT held by Russia-sanctioned exchange Garantex

In the past two days, 12 wallets have deposited a total of 125 million ENA to CEX, worth 45 million US dollars

Russia’s Ministry of Finance: No plans to add crypto assets to the investment structure of the National Welfare Fund

Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: The CFTC and the SEC are discussing and cooperating on matters such as digital assets

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2,4121-3,49%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00456+7,54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013049-17,89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0002169+1,78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,005773-2,49%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0235-3,37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

The post Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is calling for more and higher interest rate cuts, noting that urgency is key as trade-war tensions between the United States and China ramp up. Summary Fed Governor Stephen Miran says there’s need for urgent interest rate cuts. He told CNBC that the latest flare in trade tension between the U.S. and China brings new risks to the economic outlook. Miran is calling for a further 1.25 percentage points cut in 2025, with the Fed having cut by 25 basis points in September Miran’s comments come ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting this October, with the Fed having signaled more rate cuts before the U.S. government shutdown rocked markets. A fresh focus on the U.S. economy has emerged amid the data blackout and the recent flare in U.S.-China trade tensions. Miran, who shared his remarks during an interview with CNBC’s Invest in America Forum,  highlighted an urgency in rate cuts as one of the main policy outlook factors amid growing uncertainty.  In his view, the market currently faces increased downside risks, and it’s incumbent upon policymakers to be alive to this fact. The same needs to be reflected in policy action, he noted. “I had been operating under the assumption that the uncertainty had dissipated, and therefore I felt more sanguine about some aspects of the growth outlook. Now, potentially, this is back because the Chinese are reneging on deals that were already made,” he told CNBC. Miran calls for Fed to cut by 1.25% Notably, Miran is vouching for an additional 1.25 percentage points cut in coming months. That’s on top of the 25 basis points cut the central bank announced following its Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September. The FOMC’s next meeting is set for Oct. 28–29, with the market…
Polytrade
TRADE$0,07238-4,06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013049-17,89%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0235-3,37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

AI Defense: Unleashing Revolutionary Next-Gen Tech at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin, PEPE by the End of 2025