How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

By: PANews
2025/03/13 15:18
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00182115-2.39%
BounceToken
AUCTION$6.289-5.08%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000286-2.38%

Author:Alea Research

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The DeFi money market was once seen as a revolutionary force that would disrupt traditional finance. Although on-chain lending remains active, its penetration among ordinary users and institutions is far from early expectations.

The biggest obstacle to the development of DeFi lending may not be user experience, smart contract risks or other factors, but the inability to provide low-value or unsecured loans. Whether it is the working class applying for mortgage loans or corporate mergers and acquisitions financing, it is important to be able to achieve excess borrowing.

Unsecured lending in the crypto space has long been seen as an “impossible triangle.” Without a way for decentralized protocols to access certain information and provide underwriting for users, it’s difficult for users to prove their credit score or ability to repay a loan.

3Jane combines the advantages of CeFi and DeFi and adopts a new approach to solve the problem of unsecured lending. This article aims to review the project white paper it released and discuss how unsecured lending changes the on-chain market.

Unsecured lending status

The traditional unsecured credit market is worth $12 trillion, but it is almost non-existent in the DeFi space—especially on the retail side. Although some protocols (such as Maple Finance and Goldfinch) use DeFi smart contracts to provide loans to institutions, this market is still small.

In terms of centralization in the crypto space, the lending market has still not recovered to its heyday in 2021. Major players such as Celsius and Genesis OTC provided unsecured lending to large players in the space. This trend stalled in 2022 and has not recovered yet. While this may be a good thing to ensure relative stability and sustainability in this cycle, a gap in the market still exists.

For mainstream assets and assets with larger market capitalizations, institutional lending is still necessary to maximize liquidity. However, if unsecured lending can be implemented, it could have a significant impact on the on-chain market. If solutions like 3Jane can work as expected and become more widely used, it could be a major breakthrough in the DeFi lending market.

3Jane 's Background

3Jane bypasses the barriers that prevent uncollateralized lending by using existing infrastructure for fiat-to-crypto deposits. Crypto user experience has improved significantly since the last cycle. One area of improvement is the ease of deposits. Plaid provides API services for users to connect their bank accounts to fintech and other applications, including Robinhood.

Plaid is 3Jane’s original way of connecting off-chain credit data with on-chain Ethereum addresses. In terms of user privacy, the Jane3 protocol uses zkTLS to securely transmit off-chain data.

Underwriting is not performed on-chain, instead, it is passed to an off-chain algorithm. The algorithm adjusts the terms of the loan based on the risk of the borrower before providing it. Factors that influence creditworthiness include the user's wallet balance and underlying DeFi activity, bank balance and assumed income, and relevant credit data associated with a bank account. Plaid itself does not extract credit histories, that is done by other providers.

How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

After considering all these factors, loans can be issued. The way it works is that lenders deposit their own USDC to mint 3Jane's native USD3 or sUSD3 and take on certain credit line risks. Since 3Jane's loans do not require any collateral support at all, whether an effective repayment guarantee mechanism can be established becomes the key - if it is not possible to ensure that borrowers perform on time, the platform will face the systemic risk of lenders withdrawing and liquidity drying up.

How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?

Outstanding debt on 3Jane is essentially treated as credit card debt or other types of unsecured debt; failure to pay can result in a significant cut to your credit score and the threat of collection. In 3Jane's scheme, the protocol auctions off the bad assets (debt) to U.S. collection agencies. These agencies will receive a portion of the collected debt, and the rest goes to the original lender.

Given the international nature of cryptocurrencies, it’s unclear how strong the deterrent to default will be, or whether lenders will feel comfortable with these measures. Still, it’s an interesting solution that illustrates how on-chain actions can have off-chain consequences, which is not common outside of bankruptcy or exploits.

3Jane’s self-proclaimed user base includes individual traders and miners, enterprises, and even AI agents. This means that the service is mainly suitable for heavy asset users. This may make lenders more comfortable and easier to collect debts if these users cannot repay.

Users can delete their personal data from the platform after repaying their loans, as keeping this data on the platform is important for debt collection in case the user fails to repay the loan. This data will be shared with specific debt collection agencies bidding on certain outstanding loans.

Overall, 3Jane represents a unique solution to the unsecured lending problem. Even if in practice the project’s model of primarily serving ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) and even institutions is not dissimilar to centralized unsecured lending seen in the past, 3Jane provides an interesting case study of what is possible with cryptocurrencies given advances in ZK-tech and Web2 integration.

Related reading: Decoding DeFi 2025: Ten key insights from consumer finance to technological innovation

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.419-3.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00454+17.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013092-17.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002168+1.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005795-2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02348-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

The post Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is calling for more and higher interest rate cuts, noting that urgency is key as trade-war tensions between the United States and China ramp up. Summary Fed Governor Stephen Miran says there’s need for urgent interest rate cuts. He told CNBC that the latest flare in trade tension between the U.S. and China brings new risks to the economic outlook. Miran is calling for a further 1.25 percentage points cut in 2025, with the Fed having cut by 25 basis points in September Miran’s comments come ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting this October, with the Fed having signaled more rate cuts before the U.S. government shutdown rocked markets. A fresh focus on the U.S. economy has emerged amid the data blackout and the recent flare in U.S.-China trade tensions. Miran, who shared his remarks during an interview with CNBC’s Invest in America Forum,  highlighted an urgency in rate cuts as one of the main policy outlook factors amid growing uncertainty.  In his view, the market currently faces increased downside risks, and it’s incumbent upon policymakers to be alive to this fact. The same needs to be reflected in policy action, he noted. “I had been operating under the assumption that the uncertainty had dissipated, and therefore I felt more sanguine about some aspects of the growth outlook. Now, potentially, this is back because the Chinese are reneging on deals that were already made,” he told CNBC. Miran calls for Fed to cut by 1.25% Notably, Miran is vouching for an additional 1.25 percentage points cut in coming months. That’s on top of the 25 basis points cut the central bank announced following its Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September. The FOMC’s next meeting is set for Oct. 28–29, with the market…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07236-4.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013092-17.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02348-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own