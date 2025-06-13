Revolut Lists Venice Token VVV By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:28

TOKEN $0.009132 +1.08% JUNE $0.0277 -8.58% VVV $1.603 -4.92% OPEN $0.0000000099 -3.97% NOW $0.00466 +21.35%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @AskVenice’s tweet, Venice Token (VVV) is now available on Revolut, Europe’s leading financial application, and is open to trading for users in the EU and the UK.