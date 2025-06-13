SEC appoints Jamie Selway as Director of Trading and Markets

By: PANews
2025/06/13 20:59
PANews reported on June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission appointed Jamie Selway as head of the Trading and Markets Division.

