Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

By: PANews
2025/03/17 14:50
Binance Coin
BNB$1,181.44-1.93%

Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

1. Market observation

Keywords: FOMC, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin ended last week with a positive line, and BTC has rebounded nearly 10 points from the low of $76,600. Markus Thielen, founder of 10x Research, said that it is difficult to judge whether Bitcoin will resume its upward trend in the short term, and it is recommended to close short positions at the current stage. He pointed out that Bitcoin may need to go through a consolidation period of up to 8 months. The market is currently in a wait-and-see attitude, and the ETF market lacks the motivation to "buy on dips". Most ETF fund inflows come from arbitrage-driven hedge funds, and the continued low funding rate also suppresses the willingness to further deploy capital.

Bitfinex analysts believe that the current adjustment is a normal "washout" behavior. Although multiple technical indicators have turned bearish, Bitcoin's four-year cycle is still an important factor affecting prices. Due to the high correlation between Bitcoin and traditional financial markets, its trend may need to find a bottom in sync with the stock market (especially the S&P 500 index). He pointed out that $72,000 to $73,000 constitutes a key support range, but Bitcoin's next move will be mainly dominated by macro factors such as global Treasury yields and stock market trends. Although the impact of the trade war has been digested by the market to a certain extent, continued economic pressure may further dampen market sentiment. It is worth noting that based on historical seasonal patterns, network economist Timothy Peterson predicts that Bitcoin is expected to hit a new high before June, with a median target price of $126,000.

Economist Peter Schiff warned that a 12% drop in the Nasdaq index could indicate a bigger drop for Bitcoin. He analyzed that if the Nasdaq enters a bear market and falls 40%, the price of Bitcoin could fall to $20,000. In contrast, gold has a negative correlation with the Nasdaq and has risen 13% since December 16, 2023.

In terms of market dynamics, the latest poll by Data For Progress shows that 51% of American voters oppose the government's inclusion of cryptocurrencies in its strategic reserves. At the same time, the number of bitcoins held by the hacker group Lazarus Group has reached 13,562, making North Korea the world's third largest bitcoin-holding state entity. On the other hand, Binance founder Zhao Changpeng spent BNB to buy TST and mubarak over the weekend, which may lead to a recovery in the BNB chain market. GMGN data shows that in the past 24 hours, 7 Meme coin projects have a market value of more than $1 million, among which mubarak has a market value of nearly $150 million.

From March 17 to 23, major central banks around the world will usher in a highly anticipated "super week", with a number of central banks including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England holding monetary policy meetings. The market generally expects central banks to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors need to pay close attention to the central bank's judgment on the economic outlook. Especially against the backdrop of uncertainty in Trump's trade policy, the central bank's attitude may have an important impact on market sentiment.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 17)

  • Bitcoin: $83,149.42 (-11.15% year-to-date), daily spot volume $24.523 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,895.97 (-43.22% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $10.533 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 32 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.48 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.77%, ETH 8.4%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AUCTION, BTC, STMX, VANA

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.998

  • Sector ups and downs: Crypto market sectors generally fell, CeFi sector rose 2.71%, RWA sector rose 0.72%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 94,553 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$257 million, including BTC liquidation of US$95.26 million and ETH liquidation of US$44.77 million.

Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

3. ETF flows (as of March 14 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$68.41 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$35.3 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Nvidia holds its GTC conference until March 21. (March 17)

U.S. February retail sales monthly rate (March 17, 20:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous value: -0.90% / Expected: 0.6%

Japan's central bank target interest rate as of March 19. (March 19)

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang delivered a keynote speech. (March 19, 01:00)

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending March 14 (10,000 barrels) (March 19, 22:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 144.8 / Expected: Not announced

The Federal Reserve FOMC announced its interest rate decision and a summary of economic expectations. (March 20, 02:00)

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision (upper limit) until March 19 (March 20, 02:00)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 4.50% / Expected: 4.5%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference. (March 20, 02:30)

UK central bank interest rate decision until March 20 (March 20, 20:00)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 4.50% / Expected: 4.5%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending March 15 (10,000 people) (March 20, 20:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 22 / Expected: 22.5

5. Hot News

This week's preview | The US SEC cryptocurrency working group held its first roundtable meeting; CME plans to launch SOL futures

Macro Outlook of the Week: Trump’s “bitter tactics” force the Fed to cut interest rates, and the super central bank is coming this week

Data: MRS, FTN, QAI and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which MRS unlocking value is about 97.4 million US dollars

Jinshi: It is rumored in the cryptocurrency circle that Trump may use the sovereign fund to buy Bitcoin

US Treasury Secretary: No guarantee that the US will not fall into recession

Analyst: The bull market may return in June, and the median target price of Bitcoin is expected to reach $126,000

Lazarus Group now owns approximately 13,562 BTC, pushing North Korea’s Bitcoin holdings above those of El Salvador and Bhutan

Analyst: BTC's four-year halving cycle is still an important factor affecting price trends, and the current key support range is $72,000-73,000

CZ suspected response to the purchase of TST and mubarak: do some testing on the weekend

Uber’s early investor: BTC will not be replaced as a value transfer protocol, but the market is monopolized by some giants

The address that may belong to the founder of DFG has hoarded $18.68 million in UNI and MKR

Pakistan Creates Cryptocurrency Committee to Regulate Blockchain and Digital Assets

Trump family crypto project WLFI bought $2 million of AVAX and MNT respectively 2 hours ago

In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 7.84% month-on-month to US$109.2 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 400%.

Cumulative net inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have fallen to their lowest level since January 2

Telegram founder Pavel Durov allowed to leave France for Dubai, TON rises 20%

Sonic Labs and AC: Plan to launch an exchange this year to compete with Binance and Coinbase

Binance Alpha Launches Mubarak

Analyst: The key to Bitcoin avoiding further decline is that the closing price this week cannot fall below $81,000

10x Research: Bitcoin is "very likely" to consolidate for another 8 months

Base ecosystem game project Henlo Kart has a contract loophole, and HENLO tokens fell 96.5%

David Sacks, the “Crypto Czar”, sold more than $200 million in digital assets through individuals and companies before taking office

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.419-3.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00454+17.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013092-17.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002168+1.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005795-2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02348-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

The post Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is calling for more and higher interest rate cuts, noting that urgency is key as trade-war tensions between the United States and China ramp up. Summary Fed Governor Stephen Miran says there’s need for urgent interest rate cuts. He told CNBC that the latest flare in trade tension between the U.S. and China brings new risks to the economic outlook. Miran is calling for a further 1.25 percentage points cut in 2025, with the Fed having cut by 25 basis points in September Miran’s comments come ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting this October, with the Fed having signaled more rate cuts before the U.S. government shutdown rocked markets. A fresh focus on the U.S. economy has emerged amid the data blackout and the recent flare in U.S.-China trade tensions. Miran, who shared his remarks during an interview with CNBC’s Invest in America Forum,  highlighted an urgency in rate cuts as one of the main policy outlook factors amid growing uncertainty.  In his view, the market currently faces increased downside risks, and it’s incumbent upon policymakers to be alive to this fact. The same needs to be reflected in policy action, he noted. “I had been operating under the assumption that the uncertainty had dissipated, and therefore I felt more sanguine about some aspects of the growth outlook. Now, potentially, this is back because the Chinese are reneging on deals that were already made,” he told CNBC. Miran calls for Fed to cut by 1.25% Notably, Miran is vouching for an additional 1.25 percentage points cut in coming months. That’s on top of the 25 basis points cut the central bank announced following its Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September. The FOMC’s next meeting is set for Oct. 28–29, with the market…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07236-4.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013092-17.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02348-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own