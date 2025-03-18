Trading time: Bitcoin supply gap appears in the 70,000-80,000 range, and FOMC interest rate decision becomes the market focus

By: PANews
2025/03/18 14:50

Trading time: Bitcoin supply gap appears in the 70,000-80,000 range, and FOMC interest rate decision becomes the market focus

1. Market observation

Keywords: FOMC, ETH, BTC

Yesterday, YZi Labs announced its investment in Plume Network, driving a rebound in the RWA sector. QCP Capital's latest analysis shows that despite the constant market noise, Bitcoin remains stable above $80,000, showing strong resilience. Standard Chartered Bank even said that if Trump's "crypto reserve" plan is successfully implemented in 2025, combined with the effect of halving the supply of Bitcoin, it may drive the price of Bitcoin to soar to $500,000.

Ki Young Ju, founder of CryptoQuant, believes that the Bitcoin bull cycle has ended and expects prices to show a bearish or sideways trend for 6-12 months, pointing out that every on-chain indicator indicates the arrival of a bear market. Joel Kruger, strategist at LMAX Group, is cautious about the market outlook, warning that global trade tensions and concerns about the slowdown in the US economy may lead to continued adjustments in US stocks, which in turn drags Bitcoin back to the $73,000-74,000 range. In contrast, David Duong, head of research at Coinbase Institutional, is relatively optimistic, believing that the current market sell-off is mainly affected by macro factors and liquidity, and the situation is expected to improve in the next quarter. He specifically pointed out that as bank reserve levels are close to the 10-11% range of GDP, the Federal Reserve may adjust the quantitative tightening (QT) program to maintain financial stability, which will provide support for asset prices.

From a technical perspective, Glassnode data shows that there is an obvious supply gap in the $70,000 to $80,000 range for Bitcoin, where trading hours are short, holdings are small, and support is weak. Currently, about 20% of Bitcoin supply is in a loss-making state, and the cost of holding is higher than the current price of $83,000. If it falls below the $80,000 support level, $73,000 will become a key support level.

In the Ethereum market, Standard Chartered Bank recently significantly lowered its ETH price forecast for the end of 2025 from $10,000 to $4,000. This adjustment is mainly due to factors such as the Layer 2 expansion plan weakening the ETH market value and the possible continued decline in the ETH/BTC ratio. It is worth noting that the Ethereum Foundation is actively listening to community feedback and exploring operational changes to adapt to market changes.

In terms of regulation and policy, QCP Capital said that although the lower-than-expected CPI data in the United States last week provided a temporary respite, the possibility of the Fed turning dovish remains limited amid ongoing tariff risks and inflation concerns. The market generally expects the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the FOMC meeting on Wednesday, but market volatility is likely to remain at a high level amid policy uncertainty.

Macquarie Bank's latest report warns the overall market, pointing out that Trump's economic policies may trigger a sharp adjustment in the stock market. Unless trade policy turns moderate and spending is cut, real consumer spending in the United States may slow significantly. The S&P 500 index has fallen nearly 8% from its high last month, and the Nasdaq index has fallen nearly 12% from its peak in December last year. Against this background, the market is closely watching the results of the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting this week, especially the potential adjustments to the quantitative tightening plan, which may have an important impact on the trend of the cryptocurrency market.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 18)

  • Bitcoin: $82,671.90 (-11.31% year-to-date), daily spot volume $24.471 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,894.96 (-42.82% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $11.089 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 34 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.4 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.7%, ETH 8.5%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, UXLINK, AUCTION, BTC, CARV

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9681

  • Sector ups and downs: RWA sector rose 9%, BSC ecosystem rose 2.68%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 101,237 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$182 million, including BTC liquidation of US$44.73 million and ETH liquidation of US$29.98 million

Trading time: Bitcoin supply gap appears in the 70,000-80,000 range, and FOMC interest rate decision becomes the market focus

3. ETF flows (as of March 17 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $275 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$7.29 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Initia will shut down wallet extension on March 18

  • Binance will list DF/USDC, EPIC/USDC, GMX/USDC, MKR/USDC and RPL/USDC trading pairs

  • Binance to Support Kadena (KDA) Network Upgrade and Hard Fork

  • The application deadline for SuiNS RFP program of Sui Foundation is 15:59 on March 18

  • Binance Supports BinaryX (BNX) Rebranding and Token Swap to Four (FORM)

  • Solv Protocol announced that unclaimed SOLV will be returned to the community rewards and DAO treasury after 17:00 on March 18

  • Babylon will extend the airdrop registration deadline to March 19

  • Fasttoken (FTN) unlocked 20 million tokens, accounting for 4.65% of the current circulation, worth approximately US$79.8 million;

  • QuantixAI (QAI) unlocked approximately 566,000 tokens, accounting for 3960.24% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$41.4 million;

  • Melania Meme (MELANIA) unlocked 26.25 million tokens, accounting for 17.50% of the current circulation, worth approximately $17.6 million;

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will deliver a keynote speech at 1:00 a.m. on March 19

  • The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market capitalization today : X Empire (X) up 118.14%, Mubarak (MUBARAK) up 66.48%, Bubblemaps (BMT) up 58.14%, API3 (API3) up 37.31%, Cheems (CHEEMS) up 27.86%

Trading time: Bitcoin supply gap appears in the 70,000-80,000 range, and FOMC interest rate decision becomes the market focus

5. Hot News

Spot gold stands at $3,010/ounce, setting a new record high

Blur unlocked 21.69 million BLUR 4 hours ago.

Vitalik sells 5,000 DHN for 65.19 ETH

Bithumb to List BMT Token in Korean Won Market

NVIDIA GTC conference is about to be held, focusing on the iteration of AI computing power

Metaplanet announces issuance of 2 billion yen zero-coupon ordinary bonds to purchase more Bitcoin

CryptoQuant CEO believes Bitcoin bull cycle is over

WLFI announced that it has included BTC, ETH, TRX, LINK, SUI, and ONDO in its strategic token reserves

Canary has filed an S-1 filing to launch the Canary SUI ETF

YZi Labs Announces Investment in Plume Network

MicroStrategy bought another 130 bitcoins at an average price of $82,981

The contract deployment volume of Base chain reached 11.4 million last week, setting a new record high

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.419-3.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00454+17.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013092-17.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002168+1.78%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005795-2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02348-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

The post Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is calling for more and higher interest rate cuts, noting that urgency is key as trade-war tensions between the United States and China ramp up. Summary Fed Governor Stephen Miran says there’s need for urgent interest rate cuts. He told CNBC that the latest flare in trade tension between the U.S. and China brings new risks to the economic outlook. Miran is calling for a further 1.25 percentage points cut in 2025, with the Fed having cut by 25 basis points in September Miran’s comments come ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting this October, with the Fed having signaled more rate cuts before the U.S. government shutdown rocked markets. A fresh focus on the U.S. economy has emerged amid the data blackout and the recent flare in U.S.-China trade tensions. Miran, who shared his remarks during an interview with CNBC’s Invest in America Forum,  highlighted an urgency in rate cuts as one of the main policy outlook factors amid growing uncertainty.  In his view, the market currently faces increased downside risks, and it’s incumbent upon policymakers to be alive to this fact. The same needs to be reflected in policy action, he noted. “I had been operating under the assumption that the uncertainty had dissipated, and therefore I felt more sanguine about some aspects of the growth outlook. Now, potentially, this is back because the Chinese are reneging on deals that were already made,” he told CNBC. Miran calls for Fed to cut by 1.25% Notably, Miran is vouching for an additional 1.25 percentage points cut in coming months. That’s on top of the 25 basis points cut the central bank announced following its Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September. The FOMC’s next meeting is set for Oct. 28–29, with the market…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07236-4.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013092-17.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02348-3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own