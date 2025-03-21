Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating

By: PANews
2025/03/21 14:50
Bitcoin
BTC$110,926.59-1.33%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002541+40.07%

Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating

1. Market observation

Keywords: BNB, ETH, BTC

The BSC ecosystem remains strong. He Yi began to promote the ecological Meme project. Influenced by his comments and attention, the Meme coins BUBB and TAT on the Binance chain have become popular recently. At the same time, the internal competition of the Solana ecosystem has intensified. Pump.fun launched the native decentralized exchange PumpSwap, and Raydium is also developing the Meme coin issuance platform LaunchLab.

In terms of the market, BTC has recently moved in a similar direction to the stock market, fluctuating around $85,000. The latest data from CryptoQuant shows that the Bitcoin bull market score index has dropped to its lowest point in two years, at only 20, down 23% from its peak. Historical data shows that a strong rebound will only occur when the index is above 60, and the continued downturn in the current index may indicate the formation of a bear market trend. From the perspective of institutional trading, the Greeks.live report shows that large transactions are mainly concentrated in the Bitcoin options market, with a buy risk reversal transaction of up to $33.4455 million, indicating that institutional investors are actively deploying to hedge downside risks. From the perspective of community reactions, Chinese and English investors also have different views on the market outlook. Some investors are closely watching the important level of $83-85K, and some traders expect Bitcoin to rise briefly before the continued volatility. There are even radical views predicting that Bitcoin may rise to $444,000. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes recently expressed the view that Bitcoin may have formed a stage bottom at $77,000. However, he also reminded investors to remain flexible and hold sufficient cash, as the stock market may need further adjustments, which often affect the trend of the cryptocurrency market.

The SEC recently made an important decision, determining that PoW mining activities do not constitute securities issuance. At the same time, NYSE Arca has submitted an application to the SEC for changes to the Bitwise Ethereum ETF pledge rules. Robert Mitchnick, head of digital assets at BlackRock, said that the Ethereum ETF has performed mediocre since its launch in July last year, mainly due to the problem of not being able to obtain pledge income. In addition, Ripple CEO expects to launch the XRP ETF by the end of 2025, while Bitnomial announced the launch of the first XRP futures product in the United States regulated by the CFTC.

At the macro level, QCP Capital analysis pointed out that the Fed's decision to reduce the quantitative tightening (QT) program from April provided an important upward catalyst for the market, which was one of the important factors that pushed the price of Bitcoin above $85,000. However, considering the Fed's expected three interest rate cuts in 2025 and the current differentiation of market sentiment, traders need to pay special attention to the performance of price support levels and do a good job of risk management. At the same time, retail investor sentiment remains cautious. The latest survey of the American Association of Retail Investors (AAII) shows that bullish sentiment is only 21.6%, far below the historical average of 37.5%, while the bearish ratio is as high as 58.1%, which has remained above 57% for the fourth consecutive week.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 21)

  • Bitcoin: $84,384.27 (-9.82% year-to-date), daily spot volume $24.648 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,972.88 (-40.89% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $13.189 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 31 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.44 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.6%, ETH 8.6%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AUCTION, BTC, VANA, LAYER

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.9818

  • Sector gains and losses: SocialFi sector rose 3.25%, RWA sector rose 2.48%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 83,084 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$191 million, including BTC liquidation of US$64.04 million and ETH liquidation of US$33.12 million

Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating

3. ETF flows (as of March 20 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $166 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$12,409,300

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Binance Launchpool will list Nillion (NIL) and will launch NIL spot trading pairs on March 24

  • Binance will launch 6 perpetual contracts including TUT/USDT and BID/USDT, with a maximum leverage of 25x

  • Starknet is about to start voting for STRK Staking V2 and plans to launch the testnet in a few weeks

  • The first roundtable meeting of the SEC’s cryptocurrency working group will be held on March 21

  • Binance Supports BinaryX (BNX) Rebranding and Token Swapping to Four (FORM)

  • BNB Chain: TVL incentive program extended for 1 month, deadline is March 21

  • South Korean gaming company Wemade's WEMIX token performance bonus dispute lawsuit will proceed to the next debate

  • Ethereum Foundation extends application deadline for 2025 academic grant program to March 23

  • Immutable (IMX) will unlock 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 21, accounting for 1.39% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13.4 million;

  • SPACE ID (ID) will unlock 78.49 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on March 22, accounting for 18.23% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$19.3 million;

  • MANTRA (OM) will unlock 5 million tokens at 8:00 am on March 23rd (Beijing time), accounting for 0.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$32.8 million;

  • Murasaki (MURA) will unlock 10 million tokens at 8:00 am on March 23rd (Beijing time), accounting for 1.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$7.4 million;

The biggest gainers in the top 500 by market value today: Orca (ORCA) up 67.54% in 24 hours, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) up 28.10%, X Empire (X) up 23.78%, Vana (VANA) up 19.32%, LayerZero (ZRO) up 18.49%

Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating

5. Hot News

  • Deputy Director of the National Finance and Development Laboratory: Bitcoin is a peculiar financial asset

  • Bithumb to List Pax Gold (PAXG) in Korean Won Market

  • A trader turned $304 into $482,000 by trading BUBB tokens, with a return rate of 1,586 times

  • BlackRock’s head of digital assets: Approval for staking would be a “huge leap” for Ethereum ETFs

  • A whale/institution that held ETH for 8 years transferred 34,000 ETH to Coinbase and earned 44 times the profit

  • YZi Labs Announces Jane He as General Partner to Lead Biotech Investments

  • NYSE Arca applies to the US SEC to add staking functionality to the Bitwise Ethereum ETF

  • Coinbase adds ALT, PENDLE and L3 to its listing roadmap

  • Tether to become seventh-largest holder of U.S. Treasuries in 2024, surpassing countries like Canada and Norway

  • US SEC says proof-of-work mining does not involve securities laws

  • Coinbase Adds Freysa (FAI) to Its Asset Roadmap

  • Canary has filed its S1 form for the PENGU ETF

  • Walrus Protocol Announces Token Economic Model: 10% for Walrus User Airdrops

  • Telegram-based TON Foundation raises over $400 million in token sale

  • ZachXBT: “Hyperliquid High Leverage Whale” may be the fraudster William Parker

  • Binance Alpha has added BR (Bedrock)

  • Telegram’s monthly active users exceeded 1 billion, helping BOMBIE become the top mini-game in TON ecosystem revenue

  • Binance Launchpool will list Nillion (NIL) and will launch NIL spot trading pairs on March 24

  • Binance will launch 6 perpetual contracts including TUT/USDT and BID/USDT, with a maximum leverage of 25x

  • The balance of the SHELL market maker's public repurchase address has reached 19.95 million tokens, which means that 74% of the repurchase progress has been completed.

  • Binance launches first round of voting for listings, with the first batch of voting pools specifically for BNB chain-based tokens

  • UNI Token Holders Approve $165.5 Million in New Foundation Funding, Laying the Groundwork for “Fee Switch”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4116-3.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00452+17.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01313-18.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

The post White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House could permanently cut more than 10,000 federal workers amid the government shutdown, budget director Russ Vought said Wednesday, just before a federal judge paused the layoffs of federal employees for at least two weeks. The government shutdown stretched on into a thirteenth day Monday. AFP via Getty Images Timeline Wednesday, Oct. 15A federal judge blocked firings the Trump administration has carried out during the shutdown for at least two more weeks, granting a request for a restraining order filed by federal employee unions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Vought said the Trump administration wants “to be very aggressive where we can be in shuttering bureaucracy, not just the funding,” during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” broadcast from the White House, adding he wants to close the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau within “the next two, three months,” alleging overburdensome regulations on financial institutions. Wednesday, Oct. 15Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the shutdown could cost the federal government $15 billion in output daily, warning it was beginning to “cut into muscle” of the U.S. government, he said while speaking at CNBC’s Invest in America Forum, calling on Democrats to “break away” and vote with Republicans to reopen the government. Tuesday, Oct. 14The Senate voted 49-45 in favor of a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government, which needed 60 votes to clear the filibuster. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, voted alongside Republicans, while Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who had supported the measure in the past, was not present and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the GOP’s lone “no” vote. Tuesday, Oct. 14The White House budget office said in a post on X it will “continue the RIFs [reductions in force], and wait,” blaming “the Democrats’ intransigence” for the shutdown. The Office of Management and Budget…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002167+1.97%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.005801-2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02351-3.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:34
Share
Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

The post Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is calling for more and higher interest rate cuts, noting that urgency is key as trade-war tensions between the United States and China ramp up. Summary Fed Governor Stephen Miran says there’s need for urgent interest rate cuts. He told CNBC that the latest flare in trade tension between the U.S. and China brings new risks to the economic outlook. Miran is calling for a further 1.25 percentage points cut in 2025, with the Fed having cut by 25 basis points in September Miran’s comments come ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting this October, with the Fed having signaled more rate cuts before the U.S. government shutdown rocked markets. A fresh focus on the U.S. economy has emerged amid the data blackout and the recent flare in U.S.-China trade tensions. Miran, who shared his remarks during an interview with CNBC’s Invest in America Forum,  highlighted an urgency in rate cuts as one of the main policy outlook factors amid growing uncertainty.  In his view, the market currently faces increased downside risks, and it’s incumbent upon policymakers to be alive to this fact. The same needs to be reflected in policy action, he noted. “I had been operating under the assumption that the uncertainty had dissipated, and therefore I felt more sanguine about some aspects of the growth outlook. Now, potentially, this is back because the Chinese are reneging on deals that were already made,” he told CNBC. Miran calls for Fed to cut by 1.25% Notably, Miran is vouching for an additional 1.25 percentage points cut in coming months. That’s on top of the 25 basis points cut the central bank announced following its Federal Open Market Committee meeting in September. The FOMC’s next meeting is set for Oct. 28–29, with the market…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07155-6.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01313-18.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02351-3.13%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 07:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions

PYUSD breidt uit naar negen nieuwe blockchains, waaronder Avalanche en Tron

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why