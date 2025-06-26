Ledger is about to phase out Nano S, causing dissatisfaction among users, and is suspected of forcing users to buy new devices

By: PANews
2025/06/26 14:36
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Cointelegraph, Ledger, a major hardware encryption wallet supplier, announced last month that it would phase out the Ledger Nano S launched in 2016, no longer accept new applications, feature submissions and application updates, and encourage users to upgrade their devices. The news was released last month, but it has only recently sparked heated discussions on social media, with user comments mixed with anger, disappointment and helplessness.

Pcaversaccio of the Ethereum ecosystem criticized Ledger for forcing users to buy new devices, saying that it disregarded backward compatibility and restricted new features and access rights for commercial reasons. Beau, security project manager of Pudgy Penguins, also said that this was a "major blow" to users, reminding users of Nano S to back up seed phrases and transfer assets when necessary. Some users are concerned about the use and safety of the device after it is discontinued. Beau believes that although the device may still be usable, it is more prone to malfunction or security issues without updates. Tornado Cash developer Roman Semenov said that he has not updated Ledger for many years, and the device still works normally. So far, Ledger has not responded to requests for comment.

