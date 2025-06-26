A whale exchanged BTC for ETH at the beginning of the year and now has a floating loss of 8.37 million US dollars. Recently, frequent operations have lost another 105 ETH

By: PANews
2025/06/26 13:07
PANews reported on June 26 that according to monitoring by Ember, a whale exchanged 220.1 cbBTC (about 20.81 million US dollars) for 6,202.4 ETH at the beginning of the year at an exchange rate of 0.0354. At that time, BTC was quoted at 94,548 US dollars and ETH was quoted at 3,355 US dollars. If the address had held the coins until now, its BTC holdings would have appreciated to about 23.72 million US dollars, while the current value of ETH is only 15.35 million US dollars, with a paper loss of up to 8.37 million US dollars.

What is more noteworthy is that this address recently started a new round of band operations: 4 days ago, 3158 ETH were sold at a price of $2378 in exchange for about 7.51 million DAI, and then 3 hours ago today, this DAI was used to repurchase 3053 ETH at a price of $2460. This round of operations caused a loss of 105 ETH (about $260,000).

