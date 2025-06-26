CertiK: Resupply suspected of suspicious transactions, loss of approximately $5.56 million By: PANews 2025/06/26 10:35

JUNE $0.0277 -8.58%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to CertiK Alert monitoring, a suspicious transaction was discovered, causing the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply contract to lose approximately US$5.56 million. Update: According to BlockSec Phalcon, the loss from this security incident is $9.5 million. According to ExVul, the loss from this security incident is $9 million.