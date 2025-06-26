KaJ Labs announces $160 million investment in Bitcoin

By: PANews
2025/06/26 10:26
PANews reported on June 26 that according to newsfilecorp, decentralized AI and blockchain research organization KaJ Labs announced last Friday that it would invest $160 million in Bitcoin. KaJ Labs said that this strategic Bitcoin reserve will support Imagen's multi-chain operations and serve as a liquidity pillar for upcoming AI modules, community incentives, and cross-chain integration; Bitcoin reserves will be used to balance operating costs and provide long-term collateral for IMAGE-supported utility services.

