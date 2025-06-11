‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire

2025/06/11 17:49
Grauber Contesoto, also known as the ‘Doge Coin Millionaire‘, announced last week that he is now a PEPE millionaire with his holdings exceeding $1.11 million.

Contesoto made his name in the 2021 bull market after his DOGE investment hit 7-figures; however, the memecoin trader did not take profits, meaning his millionaire status washed away during the bear market.

Doge Coin Millionaire Now A PEPE Millionaire After Swapping ETH Holdings For The Green Frog

The former Doge Coin Millionaire stated that he holds PEPE across six separate wallets, amounting to more than $1 million. Contesoto still holds his DOGE coin stack, with his holdings amounting to 5 million DOGE, currently worth $990,000.

Grauber decided to swap his Ethereum for PEPE in February of this year, following 11 months of awful price action that saw ETH go from $3,800 to $1,555.

On his decision to go all in on PEPE, Contesoto said, “I think Pepe is probably one of the only other memes that are up there with Doge regarding how recognizable they are.”

He also appreciates that the PEPE meme is more edgy than DOGE, saying it represents internet culture at its deepest and darkest.

Contesoto admits that he made mistakes during the last cycle in not taking enough profits. He states that buying is easy and selling is the real challenge. The memecoin trader has made it clear that he will sell some DOGE in 2025, saying “By the end of 2025, at least half of the DOGE coins will be sold”.

The newly minted PEPE millionaire is adopting a new strategy in 2025, spreading his risk between multiple large-cap memecoins. Contesoto has invested $100,000 each into leading Base memecoin Brett ($BRETT) and Floki ($FLOKI), with aims to become a millionaire across multiple meme coins.

How Is Contesoto’s Memecoin Portfolio Performing: DOGE, PEPE, BRETT & FLOKI All In The Green Today

Maybe Grauber Contesoto will finally realize his millionaire status dream during this bull run after fumbling the bag in 2021 by not taking profits on his 7-figure DOGE stack.

He has taken a more measured approach this time around, with over $1m of unrealized profits in PEPE and 5m DOGE tokens currently worth $990,000. On a smaller scale, the memecoin maxi has also put $100k into each of BRETT and FLOKI, hoping to see those holdings hit the million mark.

It has been a solid start for Contesoto as DOGE, PEPE, BRETT & FLOKI are all in the green today, posting 4.6%, 2.1%, 1.9% and 6% respectively.

Many believe that this bull run will finally see DOGE realize the community’s long-awaited dream of hitting $1, a 5x increase from its current price of $0.2.

(COINGECKO)

PEPE is 54% away from its December 2024 all-time high when it hit $11.1 billion in market cap, meaning a 2.2x return is on the cards to get back to that level.

BRETT is the leading memecoin on Base chain and also hit its all-time high in December of last year, surpassing $2.1 billion in market cap before dropping nearly 90% to just over $200 million.

It is recovering extremely well with its market cap currently sitting at $576 million. A near 4x return is needed just to get back to those December highs.

On June 4, FLOKI posted a launch trailer for its upcoming Valhalla, an NFT play-to-earn metaverse game that will allow players to earn FLOKI while also being powered by the meme coin. Hype is building for the game, with FLOKI posting 9% gains in the past week after the release date for Valhalla was listed as June 30, 2025.

EXPLORE: Top 20 Crypto to Buy in June 2025

The post ‘Doge Coin Millionaire’ Who Fumbled 7-Figure DOGE Bag In 2021 Is Now A PEPE Millionaire appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

