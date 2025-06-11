Suspicious Transactions and Crypto Related Crimes Reach an All Time High in Germany

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/11 19:46
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0276-8.60%

Germany’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has unveiled a record surge in crypto-related crimes since last year. They highlighted that although the overall Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) have come down, crypto crimes are on the rise.

In its recent 2024 annual report published on 10 June 2025 in Cologne, Germany’s FIU disclosed that 8711 suspicious crypto activity-related notifications were submitted in 2024. This indicates an increase of approximately 8.2% from the previous year (8,049 suspicious crypto activity-related notifications submitted in 2023).

The increased crypto-related crimes occurred even though the reported SARs are on the decline after the issuance of new guidelines by the agency that filtered out irrelevant reports, as per an article published by Bloomberg.

FIU’s report also mentions that the majority of the flagged fraudulent transactions involved Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin, linking them to mixing services, online gambling, and trading platforms.

Furthermore, the agency has acknowledged the use of these tokens for transactions that obscured their origins to hide illegal funds, marking an increased role of digital assets in money laundering schemes.

The FIU’s report on the rise of crypto crimes follows a similar report by the FBI, which revealed a significant increase in crypto-related crimes during 2024.

Christopher Delzotto, the section chief of the Financial Crimes Section for the FBI, stated that the agency informed more than 5,400 people who fell victim to crypto scams from January 2024 to April of this year, many of whom were unaware that they had been targeted.

Explore: Top Solana Meme Coins to Buy in June 2025

Crypto-Related Crimes on the Rise Globally

Germany is not the only country witnessing an increased level of crypto-related criminal activity. Crypto crimes are rising globally, and so is concern regarding the use of digital assets to further nefarious interests.

In the UK, for instance, the National Crime Agency (NCA) reported that the total SARs filings from the 2023 to 2024 period rose to slightly more than 872,000. The report further noted that more than 6.6% of the total SARs filed linked back to crypto exchanges.

The region also saw an increase in counter-terrorism funding and an uptick in freezing suspicious accounts.

Shifting focus to the US, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) reported receiving over 8600 SARs linked to crypto in 2023. This was after the issuance of an advisory in September 2024 that resulted in weekly filings surging over 1560, bringing the total number of SARs filed in 2023 to 4.6 million.

A report published by Chainalysis suggests that the laundered crypto volume peaked in 2022 at $31.5 billion and came down to $22.2 billion in 2023. Though the 2023 numbers indicate a dip, these numbers are well above pre-2021 levels.

Explore: 10+ Crypto Tokens That Can Hit 1000x in 2025

Europe to Ban Privacy-Enhancing Coins by 2027

In line with their anti-money laundering regulations, the European Union will ban the use of privacy-enhancing coins by 1 July 2027. Additionally, there is a blanket crackdown on anonymous wallets in particular.

According to the new regulations, all crypto services in the EU will need to verify user identities. Furthermore, crypto transactions above €1000 will require a full KYC (Know Your Customer).

Also, unhosted wallets that were used for privacy are set to become compliant with the new regulations. The new regulations introduce rules centred around making users more traceable to counter fraud as Europe grapples with ever-increasing crypto scams.

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in June 2025

The post Suspicious Transactions and Crypto Related Crimes Reach an All Time High in Germany appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

The post Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse has slammed Wall Street banks for opposing crypto companies’ more direct access to the Federal Reserve system. Garlinghouse specifically said that resistance to crypto firms obtaining a “Fed master account” is “hypocritical and anti-competitive.” Speaking at the DC Fintech Week event, Garlinghouse stated that the crypto sector “should be held to the same standards” as traditional financial institutions when it comes to combating money laundering and illicit finance, adding, “If we’re talking about the same standards, then we should also have access to the same infrastructure. It’s inconsistent to say one thing and oppose the other.” The Fed’s “master account” system allows institutions to directly integrate into the U.S. financial system and access central bank systems. However, many cryptocurrency companies have struggled due to the Fed’s reluctance to approve such accounts or uncertainty about how the process will work. Ripple recently applied for a “master account” through its subsidiary, Standard Custody & Trust Co. The company also sought a federal bank license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in July. Garlinghouse stated that they have recently held more constructive discussions with banks regarding Ripple’s stablecoin project, RLUSD: “I had meetings yesterday in New York with banks that refused to talk to us three years ago. Now they’re asking, ‘How can we collaborate on this?’” Ripple’s CEO argued that granting crypto firms a master account would provide greater stability, oversight, and risk management in the financial system. “It’s really disappointing that some traditional banks are lobbying against this,” he said. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ripple-xrp-ceo-brad-garlinghouse-heavily-criticizes-wall-street-now-they-are-coming-to-us/
XRP
XRP$2.4093-3.60%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00444+15.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013013-19.43%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/16 06:53
Share
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.1811-13.44%
MemeCore
M$2.04109+2.41%
Threshold
T$0.01273-3.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.04362-9.37%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008907-6.13%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

Ripple (XRP) CEO Brad Garlinghouse Heavily Criticizes Wall Street – “Now They Are Coming to Us”

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

White House Predicts More Than 10,000 Job Cuts

Fed’s Miran calls for urgent rate cut amid trade tensions